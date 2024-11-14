Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Praveenkuma as Non- Executive Director of the company w.e.f. Jun 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 5 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024