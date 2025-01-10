To

The Members of

ARVEE LABORATORIES (INDIA) LIMITED Ahmedabad

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ARVEE LABORATORIES (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2021, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAl) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAls Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 4.27 of the financial statements, as regards the managements evaluation of COVID-19 impact on the future performance of the company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility Is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion, Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve conclusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control,

• Obtain an understanding of interna! financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate In the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls,

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, Including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our Independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that;

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the balance sheet and the statement of profit and loss and cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of .such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure-B" to this report; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2021 has been paid/provsded by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which- would impact its financial position;

(ii) The Company did not Have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1, under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme for physical verification in a phased periodic manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising ail the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

2. (a) As explained to us, Inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable interval.

(b) In our opinion and according to the Information and explanation given to us, the procedure of physical verification of inventories followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to size of the company and nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, Company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stock by the management as compared to book records.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, the provisions of clauses (iii) are not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable,

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not accepted any deposits the public within the meaning of section 73 to 76 and the companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 (As Amended). Therefore, the provisions of the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the central government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacturing activities, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

7. In respect of statutory dues :

(a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2021 for of more than six months from the due date of becoming payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on March 31, 2021 on account of any dispute.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank or government or dues to debenture holders. The company has not borrowed from financial institution, government or debenture holder during the year.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, moneys raised by way of debt instruments and term loans have been applied by the company for the purposes for which they were raised.

10. in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to u$, no material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. During the period under review, the company has paid/provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of section 197 read with schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.

12. The company is not Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable,

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the companys transaction with its related party are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence reporting under clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

16..1n our opinion and according to information and explanation provided to us, the Company; is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

ANNEXURE B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ARVEE LABORATORIES (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ARVEE LABORATORIES (INDIA) LIMITED as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate -internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention, and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility Is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over- Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021 with respect to the transactions of the Company, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.