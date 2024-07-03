Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹2,195
Prev. Close₹2,202.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹501.92
Day's High₹2,195
Day's Low₹2,102.1
52 Week's High₹2,420
52 Week's Low₹1,176
Book Value₹299.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,612.04
P/E118.87
EPS18.55
Divi. Yield0.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.38
24.94
24.94
23.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
739.04
457.67
414.38
159.79
Net Worth
765.42
482.61
439.32
183.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
336.41
306.12
110.06
yoy growth (%)
9.89
178.12
Raw materials
-197.62
-184.09
-64.03
As % of sales
58.74
60.13
58.17
Employee costs
-20.07
-17.24
-5.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
44.32
41.21
11.57
Depreciation
-6.9
-5.24
-1.31
Tax paid
-12.88
-12.44
-3.82
Working capital
-22.04
133.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.89
178.12
Op profit growth
10.86
190.44
EBIT growth
9.31
178.36
Net profit growth
9.25
271.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
690.67
686.18
487.25
336.41
306.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
690.67
686.18
487.25
336.41
306.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.65
4.55
1.25
0.52
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Haridas Thakarshi Kanani
Managing Director
Harin Haridas Kanani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anurag Surana
Independent Director
Sanjay N Mehta
Independent Director
HITESH BHARATKUMAR RESHAMWALA
Whole-time Director
Shyamsundar Radheshyam Upadhyay
Independent Director
Ranjan Kumar Malik
Independent Director
Avi Kersi Sabavala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Unnati Kanani
Independent Director
Manoj Pati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Neogen Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Neogen Chemicals Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Neogen Chemicals Private Limited on March 7, 1989 in Thane, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Neogen Chemicals Limited on July 2, 1998. Neogen is one of Indias leading manufacturers of bromine-based compounds, lithium and bromine salts and grignard chemicals. Specialty chemicals are those chemicals that impart different properties to a variety of products (i.e. the effect that specialty chemicals have varies based on the product) and have a high degree of value addition. Specialty chemicals are manufactured in smaller volumes when compared to non-specialty chemicals. Specialty chemicals, including bromine and lithium-based compounds, comprise pharmaceutical intermediates, agrochemical intermediates, engineering fluids, electronic chemicals, polymers additives, water treatment chemicals, construction chemicals and flavours and fragrances. The Company commenced its business operations in 1991, at Mahape, in Navi Mumbai manufacturing facility with a few Bromine Compounds and Lithium Compounds. In addition to manufacturing its standard products, the company undertakes custom synthesis and contract manufacturing. In custom synthesis the product is developed and customized primarily for a specific customer, but process know-how and technical specifications are developed in-house by the company. Further, it also co
Read More
The Neogen Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2127.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neogen Chemicals Ltd is ₹5612.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Neogen Chemicals Ltd is 118.87 and 7.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neogen Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neogen Chemicals Ltd is ₹1176 and ₹2420 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Neogen Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.07%, 3 Years at 9.70%, 1 Year at 49.28%, 6 Month at 39.45%, 3 Month at 1.75% and 1 Month at 3.01%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.