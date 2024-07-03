Summary

Neogen Chemicals Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Neogen Chemicals Private Limited on March 7, 1989 in Thane, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Neogen Chemicals Limited on July 2, 1998. Neogen is one of Indias leading manufacturers of bromine-based compounds, lithium and bromine salts and grignard chemicals. Specialty chemicals are those chemicals that impart different properties to a variety of products (i.e. the effect that specialty chemicals have varies based on the product) and have a high degree of value addition. Specialty chemicals are manufactured in smaller volumes when compared to non-specialty chemicals. Specialty chemicals, including bromine and lithium-based compounds, comprise pharmaceutical intermediates, agrochemical intermediates, engineering fluids, electronic chemicals, polymers additives, water treatment chemicals, construction chemicals and flavours and fragrances. The Company commenced its business operations in 1991, at Mahape, in Navi Mumbai manufacturing facility with a few Bromine Compounds and Lithium Compounds. In addition to manufacturing its standard products, the company undertakes custom synthesis and contract manufacturing. In custom synthesis the product is developed and customized primarily for a specific customer, but process know-how and technical specifications are developed in-house by the company. Further, it also co

