Neogen Chemicals Ltd Share Price

2,127.25
(-3.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,195
  • Day's High2,195
  • 52 Wk High2,420
  • Prev. Close2,202.3
  • Day's Low2,102.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,176
  • Turnover (lac)501.92
  • P/E118.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value299.78
  • EPS18.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,612.04
  • Div. Yield0.14
No Records Found

Neogen Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

2,195

Prev. Close

2,202.3

Turnover(Lac.)

501.92

Day's High

2,195

Day's Low

2,102.1

52 Week's High

2,420

52 Week's Low

1,176

Book Value

299.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,612.04

P/E

118.87

EPS

18.55

Divi. Yield

0.14

Neogen Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

5 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Neogen Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Neogen Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.78%

Foreign: 3.78%

Indian: 47.44%

Non-Promoter- 30.65%

Institutions: 30.65%

Non-Institutions: 18.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Neogen Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.38

24.94

24.94

23.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

739.04

457.67

414.38

159.79

Net Worth

765.42

482.61

439.32

183.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

336.41

306.12

110.06

yoy growth (%)

9.89

178.12

Raw materials

-197.62

-184.09

-64.03

As % of sales

58.74

60.13

58.17

Employee costs

-20.07

-17.24

-5.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

44.32

41.21

11.57

Depreciation

-6.9

-5.24

-1.31

Tax paid

-12.88

-12.44

-3.82

Working capital

-22.04

133.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.89

178.12

Op profit growth

10.86

190.44

EBIT growth

9.31

178.36

Net profit growth

9.25

271.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

690.67

686.18

487.25

336.41

306.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

690.67

686.18

487.25

336.41

306.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.65

4.55

1.25

0.52

0.21

Neogen Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Neogen Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Haridas Thakarshi Kanani

Managing Director

Harin Haridas Kanani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anurag Surana

Independent Director

Sanjay N Mehta

Independent Director

HITESH BHARATKUMAR RESHAMWALA

Whole-time Director

Shyamsundar Radheshyam Upadhyay

Independent Director

Ranjan Kumar Malik

Independent Director

Avi Kersi Sabavala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Unnati Kanani

Independent Director

Manoj Pati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Neogen Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Neogen Chemicals Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Neogen Chemicals Private Limited on March 7, 1989 in Thane, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Neogen Chemicals Limited on July 2, 1998. Neogen is one of Indias leading manufacturers of bromine-based compounds, lithium and bromine salts and grignard chemicals. Specialty chemicals are those chemicals that impart different properties to a variety of products (i.e. the effect that specialty chemicals have varies based on the product) and have a high degree of value addition. Specialty chemicals are manufactured in smaller volumes when compared to non-specialty chemicals. Specialty chemicals, including bromine and lithium-based compounds, comprise pharmaceutical intermediates, agrochemical intermediates, engineering fluids, electronic chemicals, polymers additives, water treatment chemicals, construction chemicals and flavours and fragrances. The Company commenced its business operations in 1991, at Mahape, in Navi Mumbai manufacturing facility with a few Bromine Compounds and Lithium Compounds. In addition to manufacturing its standard products, the company undertakes custom synthesis and contract manufacturing. In custom synthesis the product is developed and customized primarily for a specific customer, but process know-how and technical specifications are developed in-house by the company. Further, it also co
Company FAQs

What is the Neogen Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Neogen Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2127.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neogen Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neogen Chemicals Ltd is ₹5612.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neogen Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neogen Chemicals Ltd is 118.87 and 7.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neogen Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neogen Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neogen Chemicals Ltd is ₹1176 and ₹2420 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Neogen Chemicals Ltd?

Neogen Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.07%, 3 Years at 9.70%, 1 Year at 49.28%, 6 Month at 39.45%, 3 Month at 1.75% and 1 Month at 3.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neogen Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neogen Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.23 %
Institutions - 30.65 %
Public - 18.12 %

