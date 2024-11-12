iifl-logo-icon 1
Neogen Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

Neogen Chemicals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Neogen Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting scheduled to be held on November 122024. Board Meeting outcome Unaudited Financial Results Q2FY25 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Oct 202426 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Neogen Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and 33 of the Listing Regulations as amended from time to time notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 7 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202424 Apr 2024
Neogen Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and 33 of the Listing Regulations notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday April 30 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to consider recommendation of a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to declaration and approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting Approval of Dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share by the Board of Directors of the Company. Outcome of Board meeting Approval of Scheme of Amalgamation of Buli Chemicals India Private Limited - WOS with Neogen Chemicals Limited- Holding company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Neogen Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday February 9 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024) we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company had at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, February 9, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 9:25 p.m., inter alia considered and approved the following: 1) Unaudited financials for the Quarter and nine months ended 31-12-2023 2)Statement of Deviation/ Variation in utilization of funds (Statement) as at December 31,2023 3) Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) in Japan 4) issuance of Corporate Guarantee on behalf of Buli Chemicals India Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) upto Rs. 50 crores and Others. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2024)

