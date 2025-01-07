Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
336.41
306.12
110.06
yoy growth (%)
9.89
178.12
Raw materials
-197.62
-184.09
-64.03
As % of sales
58.74
60.13
58.17
Employee costs
-20.07
-17.24
-5.44
As % of sales
5.96
5.63
4.94
Other costs
-54.35
-46.72
-20.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.15
15.26
18.71
Operating profit
64.35
58.05
19.98
OPM
19.13
18.96
18.15
Depreciation
-6.9
-5.24
-1.31
Interest expense
-13.76
-11.92
-7.51
Other income
0.63
0.32
0.41
Profit before tax
44.32
41.21
11.57
Taxes
-12.88
-12.44
-3.82
Tax rate
-29.07
-30.18
-33.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
31.43
28.77
7.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
31.43
28.77
7.75
yoy growth (%)
9.25
271.25
NPM
9.34
9.39
7.04
