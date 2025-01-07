iifl-logo-icon 1
Neogen Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,125.25
(1.07%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

336.41

306.12

110.06

yoy growth (%)

9.89

178.12

Raw materials

-197.62

-184.09

-64.03

As % of sales

58.74

60.13

58.17

Employee costs

-20.07

-17.24

-5.44

As % of sales

5.96

5.63

4.94

Other costs

-54.35

-46.72

-20.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.15

15.26

18.71

Operating profit

64.35

58.05

19.98

OPM

19.13

18.96

18.15

Depreciation

-6.9

-5.24

-1.31

Interest expense

-13.76

-11.92

-7.51

Other income

0.63

0.32

0.41

Profit before tax

44.32

41.21

11.57

Taxes

-12.88

-12.44

-3.82

Tax rate

-29.07

-30.18

-33.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

31.43

28.77

7.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

31.43

28.77

7.75

yoy growth (%)

9.25

271.25

NPM

9.34

9.39

7.04

