Neogen Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
44.32
41.21
11.57
Depreciation
-6.9
-5.24
-1.31
Tax paid
-12.88
-12.44
-3.82
Working capital
-22.04
133.06
Other operating items
Operating
2.49
156.59
Capital expenditure
24.45
59.27
Free cash flow
26.94
215.86
Equity raised
261.75
129.98
Investing
0
0
Financing
84.62
97.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
373.31
443.75
No Record Found
