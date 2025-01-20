Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.89
Op profit growth
10.86
EBIT growth
8.85
Net profit growth
9.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.13
18.96
EBIT margin
17.12
17.28
Net profit margin
9.31
9.36
RoCE
16.12
RoNW
4.61
RoA
2.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.43
12.28
Dividend per share
2.25
2
Cash EPS
10.46
10.03
Book value per share
78.42
66.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
64.35
28.59
P/CEPS
82.55
34.98
P/B
11.02
5.24
EV/EBIDTA
34.68
16.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-29.39
-30.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
83.42
Inventory days
132.31
Creditor days
-68.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.18
-4.43
Net debt / equity
1.2
0.86
Net debt / op. profit
3.42
2.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.74
-60.13
Employee costs
-5.96
-5.63
Other costs
-16.15
-15.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.