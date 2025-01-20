iifl-logo-icon 1
Neogen Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

2,049.8
(4.42%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:24:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.89

Op profit growth

10.86

EBIT growth

8.85

Net profit growth

9.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.13

18.96

EBIT margin

17.12

17.28

Net profit margin

9.31

9.36

RoCE

16.12

RoNW

4.61

RoA

2.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

13.43

12.28

Dividend per share

2.25

2

Cash EPS

10.46

10.03

Book value per share

78.42

66.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

64.35

28.59

P/CEPS

82.55

34.98

P/B

11.02

5.24

EV/EBIDTA

34.68

16.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-29.39

-30.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

83.42

Inventory days

132.31

Creditor days

-68.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.18

-4.43

Net debt / equity

1.2

0.86

Net debt / op. profit

3.42

2.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.74

-60.13

Employee costs

-5.96

-5.63

Other costs

-16.15

-15.26

