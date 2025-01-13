Neogen Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.38
24.94
24.94
23.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
739.04
457.67
414.38
159.79
Net Worth
765.42
482.61
439.32
183.12
Minority Interest
Debt
388.57
369.51
228.75
221.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.08
28.11
21.09
9.62
Total Liabilities
1,183.07
880.23
689.16
414.48
Fixed Assets
401.06
383.29
295.75
241.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.69
76.51
81.21
0.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.92
9.09
10.48
1.46
Networking Capital
753.7
390.64
256.5
170
Inventories
373.28
292.97
194.59
114.03
Inventory Days
123.71
Sundry Debtors
267.89
177.38
109.5
78.55
Debtor Days
85.22
Other Current Assets
310.54
103.05
73.24
56.47
Sundry Creditors
-140.44
-156.56
-98.88
-66.08
Creditor Days
71.69
Other Current Liabilities
-57.57
-26.2
-21.95
-12.97
Cash
0.7
20.7
45.22
1.21
Total Assets
1,183.07
880.23
689.16
414.48
