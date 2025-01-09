Neogen Chemicals Ltd Management Discussions

Global Chemical Industry

The global chemical industry market size stood at USD 6.2 trillion in 2023 as compared to USD 5.9 trillion in 2022, representing a growth rate of 2%. The recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has also stimulated demand across several key sectors, including automotive, construction, and electronics. Such growing demand is pushing the chemical industry to innovate and develop greener solutions that support both industry growth and environmental responsibility.

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region stood as the largest chemical market, experiencing significant growth with a 4.0% increase in market size compared to 2022. Meanwhile, Europe managed a modest 1% increase in market size despite a decline in regional chemical production, primarily due to higher imports from other regions, especially China and India. Additionally, chemical production volumes in Europe fell by 6.6% in 2023, with only a slow recovery expected in 2024. Chemical production in China remained resilient during 2023, driven by strong domestic demand. The chemical production in China is estimated to have grown by 6.9% in 2023 and is expected to further grow by 5.2% in 2024. The industry in China has faced setbacks from slower growth; however, the government has taken steps to stimulate crucial sectors like construction and automotive, which could boost the Chinese chemical industry.

Although overall demand for chemicals remained relatively stable in 2023, the need for chemicals and materials to support the energy transition is expected to grow in 2024 and

in the years to come. The growth in the chemical industry is further expected to be driven by the new government policies and incentives designed to accelerate the shift toward renewable energy and sustainability. The chemical industry is expected to experience rapid evolution in 2024, characterised by a significant shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, in line with global environmental awareness and initiatives*.

Indian Chemical Industry

IndiaRs s chemical industry is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector, poised for substantial expansion driven by robust domestic demand, strategic investments, and strong government support. According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers report, the total chemical production slightly decreased to 10.9 Million Tonnes (MT) in F.Y. 2023-24 from 11.0 MT in F.Y. 2022-23, reflecting a year-over-year (YoY) decline of 0.56%. Petrochemical production, on the other hand, increased from 20.3 MT in F.Y. 2022-23 to 22.1 MT in F.Y. 2023-24, reflecting a YoY growth rate of 8.70%. Overall, total production rose from 31.3 MT in F.Y. 2022-23 to 33.0 MT in F.Y. 2023-24, witnessing a YoY growth rate of 5.45%.

The exports of organic and inorganic chemicals increased by 16.8%, rising from USD 2.1 billion in April 2023 to USD 2.5 billion in April 2024.

IndiaRs s chemical sector benefits from 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) under the automatic route, attracting significant investment totaling USD 21.7 billion between April 2000 and September 2023, which has enhanced investor confidence.

IndiaRs s chemicals industry has been valued at USD 220 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 383 billion by 2030, fueled by a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. Favorable government policies, advancements in infrastructure, and a well-developed skilled labor force are significantly enhancing the attractiveness of the sector. As a result, substantial growth is anticipated in the specialty chemicals, agrochemicals, and petrochemicals segments*.

Indian Specialty Chemical Industry

Specialty chemicals are emerging as a key area in the Indian chemical industry, presenting new growth opportunities. The specialty chemicals are typically engineered to meet specific needs, providing targeted solutions in their respective markets. A strong focus on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions is expected to deliver significant benefits, resulting in increased profitability for producers and better outcomes for users and the environment. Specialty chemicals also include unique products, such as, specialty polymers, coatings, and electronic chemicals. The specialty chemicals segment offers substantial opportunities due to its diverse applications across multiple industries. The specialty chemicals market is expected to reach a value of approximately USD 50.0 billion by 2025, making it lucrative and one of the fastest-growing segments in the overall chemical industry. The growth is fueled by a combination of strong domestic demand and increasing external demand, indicating a positive trajectory for the industry.

Lithium Battery Market in India

Global demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to grow considerably, from approximately 700 Gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2022 to around 4.7 Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030. This significant growth is mainly driven by the electrification of mobility, the expansion of renewables infrastructure, and regulatory shift towards sustainability.

The Indian lithium-ion battery market is poised for considerable growth, driven by surging demand in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage, and consumer electronics. The key players in the EV sector and the energy transition materials ecosystem are strategically investing in battery manufacturing and recycling, strengthening IndiaRs s energy material reserves. The India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) projects that the Indian lithium-ion battery market could reach a staggering USD 80 billion by 2030. This growth is fueled in part by government initiatives, such as, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME)) programme and the Production-Linked Incentive

(PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage. These policies play a critical role in supporting the marketRs s expansion. The market dynamics also indicated varying preferences for different types of batteries depending on their applications, showcasing a diverse and evolving landscape in the Indian lithium-ion battery market.

Key Segments driving the growth

• Growing Demand for Lightweight and Portable Electronic Devices

The rise of wireless technology and constant connectivity has spurred demand for portable electronic devices. As people increasingly want to stay connected for communication, information access, or entertainment, the demand for lightweight devices has expanded considerably. These devices, often powered by lithium- ion batteries, offer longer battery life, and require less frequent recharging, making them highly convenient and space-saving.

• Increasing Use of Renewable Energy Sources Renewable energy sources are gaining traction due to growing global concern over climate change and the imperative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Energy derived from wind, solar, hydropower, and geothermal sources offers a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, reducing environmental impact. Lower costs, supportive government policies, and advancements in energy storage technology are driving this shift towards clean and sustainable energy alternatives. Increasing use of renewable energy sources, such as, solar and wind power, necessitates efficient energy storage solutions for managing variability and maintaining grid stability. Lithium-ion batteries, with their high energy density and rapid response times, have become a crucial component in energy storage systems derived from such renewable sources.

• Rising Popularity of Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EVs) are becoming more popular as awareness grows regarding the environmental impact of traditional gasoline-powered vehicles and the push to lower carbon emissions. EVs, which produce zero tailpipe emissions, represent a cleaner and more sustainable option. Their reduced operating costs led by decreased reliance on fossil fuels, and cutting- edge technology make them attractive to consumers. Enhanced battery technology and expanded charging infrastructure are addressing range anxiety and making EVs more accessible.

• Strong Government Support:

The government has committed to build a strong domestic battery manufacturing industry, reducing reliance on imports, and positioning India as a leading player in the global energy storage market. The major government initiatives include the following:

a. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery is a key driver in advancing battery technology for electric mobility and renewable energy storage. The PLI Scheme for ACC Battery has allocated Rs 18,100 crore (approximately USD 2.5 billion) over five years (2021-2026), with the aim of establishing 50 GWh of ACC manufacturing capacity and 5 GWh for niche ACC capacity.

b. The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme, with a budget of Rs 10,000 crore (USD 1.4 billion) over three years, supports EV adoption through subsidies for buyers and the development of charging infrastructure. The Ministry of Heavy Industries approved 520 charging stations under Phase-I of the FAME India Scheme. In Phase-II, the Ministry sanctioned 2,877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states and union territories, and 1,576 stations along 9 expressways and 16 highways. As of July 21, 2023, a total of 832,824 vehicles across 2, 3, and 4-wheeler categories have been sold under the FAME-II scheme.

c. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on EVs in India has been reduced from 12% to 5%, indicating a significant policy shift to promote EV adoption and reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, the GST on EV chargers and charging stations has been lowered from 18% to 5%, further encouraging the development of EV infrastructure and supporting the growth of the electric mobility sector.

d. Moreover, the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, provide a framework for managing waste batteries in an environmentally responsible manner, promoting Extended Producer Responsibility. These rules mandate processes for collection, segregation, transportation, storage, and recycling, with penalties for non-compliance, thereby encouraging best practices throughout the industry. The battery recycling industry anticipates over 100 million vehicle batteries to retire till 2033, presenting a substantial opportunity to convert waste into value.

Company Overview

Neogen Chemicals Limited, (hereafter referred to as "Neogen" or "the Company,") has been a leading

manufacturer of bromine and lithium-based specialty chemicals. Having been established in 1989, the Company has an impressive 35 years of experience, marked by a strong commitment to excellence and innovation in the chemical industry. The Company specialises in producing diverse specialty chemicals, including both, organic and inorganic varieties. Over the years, it has earned reputation for producing high-quality products tailored to meet the evolving needs of various sectors including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, engineering, electronics, polymers, water treatment, construction, aroma chemicals, flavours and fragrances, specialty polymers, vapour absorption chillers, and upcoming usage in battery materials. The Company is known for its reliability, expertise, and integrity in the market, and it is committed to maintain its successful track record in the future as well.

In addition, the Company offers customised synthesis and contract manufacturing services to meet specific customer requirements using its own in-house process expertise and customer-provided technical specifications. The Company has also ventured into the manufacturing of lithium-ion battery materials for energy storage and electric vehicle applications, leveraging the opportunity in this growing market segment.

World Class Manufacturing Infrastructure

Neogen operates from four state-of-the-art manufacturing sites, located at Mahape, Navi Mumbai, Karakhadi near Vadodara, Dahej SEZ in Gujarat, and Sangareddy, Hyderabad (acquired in May 2023), spanning over~ 58 acres in India. Following Phase I and Phase II expansions and other brownfield developments, the CompanyRs s total organic chemicals manufacturing reactor capacity was 463 m3 in F.Y. 2023-24 and the combined manufacturing capacity for inorganic chemicals was 39 m3. NeogenRs s performance will significantly improve with these world-class facilities, which will enable value addition through multi-step processes and intricate chemistry. The recently acquired Buli Chem manufacturing plant in Hyderabad will further empower Neogen to leverage its capabilities in custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) and contract manufacturing while driving its pharmaceutical and agrochemical portfolio.

Factory Land Area Land Utilisation Capacity Certifications Organic Chemicals (Reactor Capacity) Inorganic Chemicals (Tonnage) Mahape (Since 1991) 4,045 m2 100% 69 m3 9 m3 • ISO 9001:2015 from Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS Vadodara (Since 2017) 1,61,874 m2 20% 111 m3 • ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO45001:2018 certifications from Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS Dahej (Since 2020) 43,374 m2 50% 258 m3 30 m3 • ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications from Bureau Veritas Hyderabad (Since May 2023) 16,187 m2 50% 25 m3 Certification Holding SAS. Also, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified by SGS Total 226,622 m2 463 m3 39 m3

Key Business Strengths

Innovative and Wide-Ranging ^ Product Portfolio A ? 246 Products developed by in-house R&D J Robust Manufacturing ^ Capabilities A ? 4 Manufacturing Sites and 2 R&D Facilities ? 1 SO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018 Certified facilities Well- Equipped ^ R&D Team A ? Around 12% of the Workforce in the R&D team, ? Constant and Dynamic R&D Initiatives J Experienced ^ Leadership Team A ? P romoters possess significant domain expertise, with cumulative experience of over six decades. J

Worldwide Presence l Key export markets in 31 countries include the USA, Europe, China, Korea and Japan. Kominant importer of Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Hydroxide for the past three decades- Strong partnerships with premier Lithium miners and processors worldwide. Niche Business Approach with Significant Entry Barriers Kntry barriers to the chemical industry include high capital requirements, the need for technological expertise, regulatory compliance, extensive research and development, economies of scale, access to distribution networks, brand recognition, global competition, risk management, and long product development cycles.

Key Business Strategies

1 Robust Plans for Capacity Expansion: Neogen has embarked on an ambitious expansion journey to enhance its production capabilities across various segments.

a) For Organic and Inorganic Chemicals

The Company has the total organic chemicals capacity of 463 m3 and inorganic chemicals capacity of 39 m3 as on March 2024. Neogen intends to substantially enhance its specialty organic chemicals capacity by 60 m3 through a brownfield project. Of this, 31 m3 has been commissioned in F.Y. 2022-23, and the remaining 29 m3 is anticipated to be commissioned during F.Y. 2024-25. The capacity of inorganic chemicals was increased from 1,200 MT(15 m3 ) to 2,400 MT (30 m3) in our existing inorganic MPP till March 2023.

b) For Battery Chemicals:

In line with its strategic growth objectives, Neogen has ventured into the production of Battery Materials including Electrolyte, lithium electrolyte salts and additives. The Company is undertaking a greenfield expansion dedicated to electrolyte and lithium electrolyte salts and additives at Pakhajan, Dahej PCPIR, to cater to the growing demand for battery materials and has plans to establish a 30,000 MT electrolyte plant using MU Ionic Solutions (MUIS) technology (a JV between Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) and UBE Corporation and is a group company of The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the group) a Japanese conglomerate) and a 3,000 MT electrolyte salts and additives plant leveraging NeogenRs s indigenous technology.

Mechanical work for the 2,000 MT electrolyte plant is complete, and trial production has commenced. Of the total new capacity of 400 MT for lithium electrolyte salts and additives, the Company has commissioned a capacity of 200 MTPA, with the first approved material shipped to customers and the trial production for the remaining 200 MTPA has begun. We have started construction to expand this capacity to 2,500 MT by the end of the current fiscal year. You would be delighted to know that we have commenced shipping small batches of lithium electrolyte salts to global customers and electrolytes to local customers. The Company plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore for these capacity expansions, slated to be operational in stages in F.Y. 2023-24, F.Y. 2024-25 and F.Y. 2025-26.

Neogen IonicRs s Capacity Expansion from F.Y. 2023-24 to F.Y. 2025-26

Proposed Manufacturing Setup

Manufacturing locations Land Area HYear Electrolyte Capacities Lithium Electrolyte Salts & Additives Dahej SEZ (transferred 6,455 m2 F.Y. 2024 - 400 MT from Neogen Chemicals) F.Y. 2025 2,000 MT To be increased to 2,500 MT Pakhajan, Dahej PCPIR (New site) 264,285 m2 F.Y. 2026 30,000 MT 3,000 MT Total 270,240 m2 32,000 MT 5,500 MT

2. Wide-Ranging Product Portfolio: Neogen has expanded its product offerings significantly over time, leveraging its advanced production and development capabilities to build a diverse portfolio with applications across various industries, including pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates, engineering fluids, electronic chemicals, polymer additives, water treatment, construction chemicals, aroma chemicals, flavors and fragrances, specialty polymers chemicals and Vapour Absorption Chillers - original-equipment manufacturers and with new upcoming usage in lithium- ion battery materials for energy storage and Electric Vehicles (EV) application. With a product portfolio exceeding 246 chemical products, the Company has established a robust presence both, domestically and across 31 countries worldwide, covering key regions, such as, the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East. NeogenRs s diverse product range has expanded its global clientele.

3. Dedicated R&D Team: NeogenRs s process development and innovation effort is ably supported by a dedicated R&D team lead by the Promoter and Managing Directors of the Company and comprising of experienced chemists with advanced degrees, driving ongoing innovation and product development. Furthermore, NeogenRs s R&D team supports the development of multiple CSM products being developed for clients which is progressing through various stages of development, from research and development to pilot production to full commercialisation. The recent strategic acquisition has further contributed to the expansion of NeogenRs s existing product portfolio.

4. Expanding Presence in the Lithium-ion Battery Market

Neogen has been strategically expanding its presence in the lithium-ion batteries market, a move planned meticulously in recent years. The CompanyRs s proactive : initiatives culminated in a landmark agreement with MUIS, fortifying its position in the lithium-ion battery segment. Neogen will be the first company globally to utilise proven international technology for the manufacture of electrolytes in India. The adoption of MUIS technology will ensure that the CompanyRs s production operations adhere to the highest global standards for quality, dependability, and safety. Furthermore, this advanced technology will significantly streamline the approval process with Lithium-Ion Battery manufacturers, enhancing the CompanyRs s competitive position in the market. With a keen eye on the rapidly growing electric vehicle market, Neogen remains vigilant, continuously assessing the evolving landscape of compounds and lithium-ion battery materials.

5. Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Resilience

Neogen has consistently upheld strong operating efficiency across all its production facilities, meticulously managing complex processes while maintaining high utilization rates. Demonstrating its commitment to organisational enhancement, Neogen has strategically augmented its workforce by appointing seasoned professionals to key roles, providing comprehensive training to existing staff, and advancing its research and development capabilities. The expansion project at its Dahej SEZ plant exemplifies the CompanyRs s proactive business engagement. Additionally, Neogen has implemented SAP S/4HANA ERP to enhance operational efficacy and transparency. Despite facing significant price volatility in lithium-related inputs during the review period, the Company adeptly managed to pass on the price increases to its consumers.

To further increase the operational efficiency and based on the recommendation of the Board of the Company, an application for amalgamation of BuLi Chemicals with Neogen Chemicals will be filed in the year 2024, as now most of the customers have registered transfer from Livent to NeogenRs s ownership. There are additional synergies here due to common exposure to pharma and agrochemical customers, internal use of organolithium in Neogen and byproduct recycling and further, this will also lead to lower administrative costs, lean and cleaner structure.

6 Focus on Sustainability

Neogen remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental sustainability, echoing its long-standing legacy of eco-conscious operations. Adhering to the principles of responsible chemistry, Neogen prioritises the well being of the environment, its workforce, and its customers, while also contributing to the welfare of the communities it serves. With a firm resolve to reduce its carbon footprint, the Company also actively engages in initiatives aimed at promoting environmental projects and awareness programmes and promoting responsible corporate citizenship. During the review period, the Company undertook various proactive measures in alignment with these objectives.

MAJOR MILESTONES ACHIEVED-F.Y. 2023-24

Throughout the year, the Company achieved several significant milestones. These include:

• Establishing Neogen Ionics Limited

NeogenRs s battery chemicals business will be operated through a separate entity named Neogen Ionics Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neogen Chemicals Limited. This new business is expected to handle larger volumes compared to NeogenRs s existing operations and will require rapid scaling. Consequently, the capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) needs will differ significantly from those of the current business. The workforce required will need specialised expertise across various functions, including research and development (R&D), manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. Additionally, Neogen Ionics Limited will benefit from a lower corporate tax rate of 15%. This new entity will address all these requirements effectively.

• Signed Agreement with MU Ionic Solutions Corporation

In April 2023, Neogen Chemicals signed an agreement with MU Ionic Solutions Corporation (MUIS), Japan, to acquire a manufacturing technology licence for electrolytes in India. This strategic partnership enables Neogen Chemicals to leverage MUISRs s advanced technology to produce high-quality electrolytes, which are essential components in battery manufacturing. The agreement marks a significant step forward for Neogen Chemicals as it expands its capabilities in the rapidly growing battery materials market, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and technological leadership in the chemical industry.

• Acquired BuLi Chem

I n a strategic move, the Company acquired a 100% stake in BuLi Chem from Livent in May 2023. This acquisition empowers the Company to offer a wide range of organolithium products to the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries, expanding its product portfolio and market presence.

• Strategic Funding Initiative

The Company raised Rs 253 crore in November 2023 from esteemed high-quality institutional investors which included SBI Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, and Tata India Mutual Fund among others through preferential allotment of 14,42,358 equity shares. The Company has utilised the net proceeds to support its growth initiatives in the battery materials segment, while maintaining the growth trajectory in the existing business segments of specialty bromine-based derivatives, advanced intermediates, and custom synthesis and contract manufacturing (CSM). The funds were also used to strategically retire some of the existing debt, ensuring that the Company maintains sufficient leverage to facilitate rapid expansion in response to the evolving market scenario.

• New High-Tech Battery Materials Facility in Gujarat

In December 2023, Neogen Ionics Ltd., a wholly- owned subsidiary of Neogen Chemicals, has completed the acquisition of land located in Pakhajan, Dahej PCPIR, Gujarat, which occupies ~ 2,64,285 m2 i.e. ~ 65 acres, making it the largest in the groupRs s portfolio, to establish a cutting-edge battery materials Greenfield facility. The new facility has been specifically dedicated to the production of battery materials and will cater to emerging future business opportunities.

The establishment of an electrolyte plant, utilising MUIS technology, will help the Company capitalise on the growing demand for battery materials. By using NeogenRs s proprietary technology, the Company reinforces its commitment to innovation. The plant is expected to begin operations in the second half of F.Y. 2025-26, positioning Neogen to meet market needs effectively.

• Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in Japan

The Board of Neogen Chemicals has approved the creation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Japan to strengthen its presence and global footprint. Neogen Chemicals Japan was incorporated on July 30, 2024, with the main object of establishing business alliances and other business relationships with japanese chemical related companies and all other business activities related to the same.

Financial Performance Standalone

Neogen experienced a challenging operating environment characterised by cheap imports, inventory corrections, geopolitical tensions, and logistical disruptions. However, the Company demonstrated resilience amidst these global challenges by leveraging its agile business model and robust manufacturing expertise. Revenue from standalone operations surged to Rs 696.4 crore, marking a 1.5% growth over the previous year, driven by increased acquisition of new customers and an efficient product mix.

The CompanyRs s EBITDA rose by 3.5% to Rs 115.6 crore, driven by increased revenues due to enhanced capacity utlilisation during the year. EBITDA margin also increased by 33 basis points to 16.6% in F.Y. 2023-24 from 16.3% in F.Y. 2022-23.

Profits after tax decreased by 12% to Rs 44.1 crore in F.Y. 2023-24, due to higher depreciation and borrowing costs. However, the increased finance expenses were incurred during the year to support a major acquisition and ongoing capacity enhancement initiatives.

NeogenRs s networth grew to Rs 765.4 crore by March 31,2024, compared to Rs 482.6 crore a year earlier. During the review period, net fixed assets remained at Rs 339.3 crore. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to Rs 0.7 crore, down from Rs 18.2

crore in the previous year. The Company utilised cash for debt repayments, acquisition-related activities and capacity enhancement initiatives during the year under review.

Consolidated

Neogen revenues reached Rs 690.7 crore in F.Y. 2023-24 as compared to Rs 686.2 crore in F.Y. 2022-23, registering an annual growth of 1% despite a significant decrease in the prices of raw materials, particularly bromine and lithium. The Company managed to sustain/ increase its base volumes by adding new customers and cost improvement initiatives. Additionally, Neogen Ionics, the CompanyRs s battery materials business arm, generated its initial revenues in the second half of this year by supplying lithium electrolyte salts to major customers in Japan and South Korea.

EBITDA declined by 1% to Rs 110.1 crore from Rs 111.6 crore, primarily due to increased employee costs following the acquisition of BuLi Chem, a Hyderabad-based company acquired in May 2023 and a new company set up. Despite this, operating EBITDA was maintained, translating into an EBITDA Margin of 16% in F.Y. 2023-24.

Profit after tax (PAT) for F.Y. 2023-24 stood at Rs 35.6 crore. PAT performance was muted due to higher depreciation and interest expenses from ongoing capex for the battery materials division.

Earnings per share (EPS) for F.Y. 2023-24 stood at Rs 13.96 compared to Rs 20.03 per share for F.Y. 2022-23. The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.00 per equity share for F.Y. 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders in this AGM.

Key Ratios at a Glance (Standalone)

Key Ratios Numerator/Denominator F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 % Change Operating Profit (Rs in Crore) EBITDA + Other Income 95.69 95.44 0.26% Operating Profit Margins (in %) Operating profit / Revenue from operation 12.62 13.91 (9.25)% PAT (Rs in Crore) PBT-Tax (% on PBT) 44.06 50.05 (12)% PAT Margins (in %) PAT / Revenue from Operations 6.33 729 (13)% Current Ratio Current Asset / Current Liability 1.78 1.60 11% Inventory Turnover Revenue from operation / Average Inventory 2.09 2.81 (26)% Debt to Equity Level (Long term Debt + Short Term Borrowings) / (Equity Share Capital +Other Equity) 0.50 0.75 (33)% Interest Coverage Ratio EBIT / Finance cost 2.56 3.46 (26)% Key Ratios Numerator/Denominator F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 % Change Debtors Turnover Ratio Revenue from Operations / Average Debtors 2.89 4.60 (37)% Return on Net Worth (in %) PAT / (Equity Share Capital + Other Equity) 706 10.86 (35)%

Reasons for more than 25% Change

• Debt Equity Level: The decrease in the debt-to-equity ratio resulted from increased equity and the use of proceeds from a preferential allotment of equity shares in Neogen Ionics to enhance working capital and reduce high-cost debt.

• Inventory Turnover: Due to increase in average inventory.

• I nterest Coverage Ratio: Due to increase in finance cost.

• Debtors Turnover Ratio: Due to increase in average trade receivables

• Return on Net Worth: Company has issued fresh equity during the year resulting in increase in total equity.

Outlook

Neogen has proposed to further strengthen its position as a prominent player in the chemical industry, offering a diverse array of products. Increased research and development endeavors have enabled the Company to provide significant value to clients by implementing more efficient processes, expanding its product range, and meeting evolving demands. The CompanyRs s strong manufacturing facilities at multiple locations and expertise in complex processes would drive its growth in both domestic and international markets. Government incentives like Rs Make in IndiaRs and PLI Scheme are also expected to further propel the CompanyRs s growth, particularly in pharmaceutical intermediates and lithium-ion batteries for EVs and renewable energy storage. Neogen aims to consolidate its position as a trusted business partner by maintaining consistent product quality and ensuring timely supply, ultimately establishing itself as IndiaRs s primary provider of electrolytes for EV applications.

The Company is also strengthening its existing business operations by actively expanding its presence in advanced intermediates and custom synthesis and manufacturing, leveraging its expertise and customer relationships. NeogenRs s robust global distribution network would be instrumental in driving export revenues, expanding its strong market presence and global reach. With the added contribution from BuLi Chem, the Company anticipates anchoring its performance by onboarding new customers both domestically and internationally, building upon existing relationships to meet growing demand for N-Butyl lithium. Neogen has strategically expanded its capacity in the lithium- ion battery materials and chemicals sector, positioning itself for significant revenue growth in the near future.

Research and Development

Neogen upholds a steadfast commitment to maintaining product quality and consistency. Neogen conducts rigorous quality tests on all its products to ensure that they meet the highest standards and fulfil customer requirements. The CompanyRs s manufacturing facilities adhere to all relevant regulations and certifications, with quality control systems meticulously monitoring every stage of production. Equipped with cutting-edge analytical instruments, the quality control laboratories ensure flawless service delivery. NeogenRs s manufacturing facilities have received approval from numerous domestic and international customers, thereby attesting to their excellence.

Neogen has established two state-of-the-art R&D units in Mahape and Vadodara to drive innovation and process improvement. The Company dedicates these units to the development of new processes and the enhancement of existing ones. The Neogen Group boasts of a dedicated R&D team comprising 68 members, including 7 senior professionals with Ph.Ds. in chemistry from renowned educational institutions and over 15 years of experience. Neogen is committed to increasing its R&D infrastructure to capitalise on emerging opportunities, recognising the pivotal role of research and development in sustaining growth.

Human Resource (HR) Development

NeogenRs s human resource strategies emphasize transparency, consistency, and fairness, with ongoing enhancements in talent management, skill development, and performance optimisation. The CompanyRs s robust HR practices significantly influence talent acquisition, retention, and engagement. Aligning with NeogenRs s longterm objectives, HR initiatives aim to create and amplify value for the Company and its stakeholders. NeogenRs s workforce is well-equipped to address challenges, embrace

change, and maintain a proactive mindset, promoting energy and enthusiasm for progress. The Company strives to cultivate a supportive, dynamic, and competitive workplace, empowering employees to achieve excellence and set new standards in quality, productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. In the past year, Neogen organised various employee engagement activities, including the NCL Cricket Tournament 2023 and picnics, fostering a positive organisational culture.

Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS)

The Company has adapted responsible chemistry and environmental protection across all its business operations. Neogen is committed to promoting community well-being and environmental conservation in tandem with its corporate growth. It upholds a commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, aiming to prevent all incidents and injuries. This ethos extends to prioritising the safety of employees, contractors, consumers and local communities. Neogen continually strives to enhance the workplace and process safety through employee engagement, training, and behavioural change initiatives. The Company rigorously monitors safety standards and promptly addresses any issues to prevent similar future occurrences. Incident reporting at the Company has been thorough, with root cause analysis and preventive measures summarized therein. Neogen ensures the upkeep of fire hydrant systems and waste treatment facilities to maintain safety standards. Waste disposal follows environmentally sound practices, utilising landfills and ecologically permitted incinerators. Effluent treatment facilities at various plants employ chemical, biological, and disinfection processes. The new Dahej SEZ facility is designed to achieve world-class health and safety standards, featuring a Zero Liquid Discharge system to minimise water consumption.

Quality Control and Assurance

Neogen places a premium on maintaining stringent quality control and quality assurance standards across its operations. With a dedicated team of 74 professionals, responsible for documentation, data administration, product inspections, and audits, the Neogen Group ensures adherence to the highest quality benchmarks. Equipped with cutting-edge analytical instruments, such as, gas chromatography (GC), high- performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), and ultraviolet spectrophotometers, among others, NeogenRs s quality control laboratories uphold rigorous testing protocols.

The Vadodara facility in Karakhadi holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications, demonstrating its commitment to quality, environmental management, and occupational health and safety. Similarly, the Mahape facility in Navi Mumbai is ISO 9001:2015 certified for its robust quality management system. Moreover, the Dahej SEZand Hyderabad Facility boast ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications from Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS, along with GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification by SGS.

NeogenRs s documentation system aligns with ICH-Q7A criteria for intermediates, ensuring compliance with international standards. In addition, the Company has implemented a comprehensive quality management system for Key Starting Materials (KSM) and Intermediates at each manufacturing facility. The quality assurance team oversees the entire production process, from the inspection of incoming raw materials to the final product check before packaging. The Company ensures product quality and customer satisfaction by approving shipments only after the finished product has passed thorough testing based on customer or internal specifications.

Internal Control Structure

Neogen meticulously follows financial and accounting standards under the guidance of its management team. With a robust internal audit function and well-defined corporate and plant-level risk management protocols, the Company ensures transparency and integrity in its financial operations. The Audit Committee scrutinises an Independent Internal AuditorRs s quarterly evaluations based on a comprehensive risk-based audit plan, and the Statutory AuditorsRs report validates it.

Neogen has implemented internal controls over financial statements tailored to its scale and operations. These controls enhance operational and financial efficiency, protect the CompanyRs s assets, and mitigate the risk of potential misconduct. Moreover, they ensure the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, prompt preparation of reliable financial disclosures, and consistent adherence to established policies.

In the evaluation conducted for F.Y. 2023-24, auditors identified no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in the operation of internal financial controls, underscoring NeogenRs s commitment to sound financial governance and accountability.

Risk Management Framework

At Neogen, Risk Management is an integral component of strategic planning, essential for navigating the complexities of the global chemical industry. The Company has adopted a comprehensive, structure-based risk management strategy. The proactive approach entails identifying potential risks and developing action plans to mitigate them, safeguarding NeogenRs s long-term viability. The Company assigns each mitigation plan to specific individuals with target dates to ensure accountability and progress tracking. Neogen also continuously assesses the effectiveness of these mitigation measures through diligent monitoring and evaluation.

The ambitious goal of the CompanyRs s risk management framework is to minimise the impact of identified risks and ensure swift and efficient mitigation, thus strengthening the CompanyRs s resilience in the face of uncertainty.

Business Risk Business risks include the potential for the Company to incur losses due to uncertainties arising from various factors such as shifts in consumer trends, labor strikes, increased competition, changes in government policies, technological obsolescence, and other similar factors. Mitigation - The Company takes proactive measures to assess and analyse business risks, evaluating both the likelihood of an event occurring and its potential impact on various aspects of the enterprise, including business operations, personnel, and financial management. The Company identifies specific risks and develops corresponding countermeasures or alternative procedures to mitigate potential adverse consequences. In addition, the Company thoroughly analyses anticipated and unanticipated costs associated with projects to ensure adherence to budgetary constraints. Environment, Health, and Safety Risk (EHS) EHS risk pertains to potential issues concerning the environment, health, and safety that may arise from the CompanyRs s operational activities. Mitigation - Neogen upholds stringent quality and EHS standards, subjecting them to continual assessment to uphold alignment with both local and global benchmarks. Its manufacturing sites have international certifications in quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety. Moreover, Neogen has consistently improved its EcoVadis Global Sustainability score. Financial Risk Financial risk refers to the likelihood of encountering losses in investment or commercial endeavors. It includes various factors such as credit risk, liquidity risk, and operational risk, among others. Mitigation - Neogen has implemented robust structures, regulations, procedures, and systems to ensure efficient management of financial risks. Assessing a customerRs s creditworthiness and accurately calculating associated risks are crucial aspects of financial risk management. Information Technology (IT) Risk IT risk means the possibility of financial losses, business disruptions, or damage to reputation due to the malfunction or failure of an organisationRs s information technology systems. Factors contributing to IT risks include human error, internal fraud through software manipulation, external fraud by attackers, obsolescence of applications and machinery, reliability issues such as software malfunctions, and inadequate management of IT resources. Mitigation - The Company conducts regular evaluations of its cyber and information security policies to ensure their effectiveness. It also enforces compliance with relevant information security risk frameworks. By taking a proactive stance, the Company assumes primary responsibility for identifying, measuring, controlling, and monitoring technology-related risks to safeguard its systems and maintain their integrity. Regulatory Risk Regulatory risk for Neogen may stem from non-compliance with regulations, breaches of contractual obligations, or infringements on intellectual property rights, potentially leading to litigation and damage to the CompanyRs s reputation. Mitigation - The Company cultivates strong ties with various Indian regulatory bodies and global clients to stay aware of the evolving regulatory standards. Neogen entrusts both internal and external teams to safeguard its Intellectual Property Rights and ensure mutual compliance with contractual obligations. R&D and Innovation Risks Underinvestment in NeogenRs s processes, technology, and Research and Development (R&D) initiatives could adversely impact the CompanyRs s financial performance. Mitigation - NeogenRs s core advantage lies in its technological innovation. With state-of-the-art research and development facilities located in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Karakhadi, Vadodara, the Company is at the forefront of cutting-edge advancements. The CompanyRs s strong R&D team is composed of skilled and dynamic individuals. Since the establishment of dedicated R&D units in 2001, the Company has experienced a substantial expansion in its product range, witnessing growth from 20 products in 2001 to 246 products by F.Y. 2023-24, a testament to its robust R&D capabilities. Neogen remains steadfast in its commitment to further strengthen and broaden its research and development capacities. Forex Risk Approximately 27% of NeogenRs s revenue comes from exports, exposing the Company to the unpredictability of exchange rates and the associated risk of financial loss. Mitigation - Neogen has meticulously outlined a foreign exchange strategy designed to counter foreign exchange risk through strategic hedging measures. The Company adopts a netting strategy to effectively manage its foreign exchange exposure. Risk associated to Sourcing of Lithium Over the upcoming decade, the surge in electric vehicle adoption is set to drive a significant uptick in demand for lithium-ion batteries. However, this growth will also usher in new supply chain risks, notably concerning battery materials in both their raw and refined states, as well as heightened fluctuations in lithium prices. These price fluctuations have the potential to elevate the CompanyRs s costs and subsequently impact its profitability. Mitigation - With over three decades of collaboration with two of the worldRs s largest lithium mining companies, the Company maintains a stable supply chain. To mitigate risks further, Neogen has diversified by partnering with 2-3 additional global suppliers of lithium to ensure continuity of supply. To protect its profit margins, the Company has been passing on the fluctuating costs of lithium to its customers. Additionally, it establishes long-term agreements with customers, linking final goods prices to market prices of lithium over extended periods. Input Price Risk Neogen occasionally faces the challenge of inadequate raw material supplies and price fluctuations, primarily due to the substantial price volatility in the chemical intermediates business. Since these intermediates form a significant part of the chemical process, fluctuations in their prices can directly impact the prices of the final products. Mitigation - NeogenRs s procurement team plays a vital role in mitigating risks associated with raw material supplies and price fluctuations. They ensure that a substantial portion of the CompanyRs s essential basic materials has been sourced from multiple suppliers across various geographic locations. Moreover, Neogen maintains robust, long-term relationships with its suppliers, enabling it to secure cost-effective raw materials and maintain sufficient inventory levels to address these challenges effectively.

Caution Statement

Certain statements in the management discussion and analysis may be forward-looking in nature within the meaning of applicable securities law and regulations. These statements refer to NeogenRs s growth strategy, financial results, product potential and development program based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results may materially diff er from those projected or implied. Neogen assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any such forward-looking statements based on subsequent developments, information of events.