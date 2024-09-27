|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Proceedings/ Outcome of 35th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results on the resolutions pertaining to change in Management (Auditors and Directors) Approved by the shareholders of the Company. Appointment of Mr. Ullal Bhat and Mr. Rajeshkumar Shah as the Independent Directors of the Company approved by the shareholders of the Company in its AGM held on 27-09-2024. Attached is the Scrutinisers report and voting results on all the resolutions set out in Notice of the 35th AGM held on 27-09-2024. Proceedings/ Outcome of 35th AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results on the Resolutions as set out in the Notice of 35th AGM of the Company held on 27-09-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
