SectorChemicals
Open₹615
Prev. Close₹612.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,057.78
Day's High₹615.5
Day's Low₹582.45
52 Week's High₹699.9
52 Week's Low₹280.25
Book Value₹92.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,253.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51.83
51.83
51.83
55.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
10.21
Reserves
345.32
439.47
573.18
575.37
Net Worth
397.15
491.3
625.01
641.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
689.19
969.04
884.19
964.82
yoy growth (%)
-28.87
9.59
-8.35
8.52
Raw materials
-454.28
-606.97
-557.19
-681.21
As % of sales
65.91
62.63
63.01
70.6
Employee costs
-41.72
-41.22
-32.49
-26.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-41.74
59.14
106.7
99.36
Depreciation
-38.99
-36.62
-25.04
-22.18
Tax paid
5.18
-8.96
-4.17
-5.14
Working capital
-83.3
-75.08
72.54
-74.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.87
9.59
-8.35
8.52
Op profit growth
-100.91
-26.12
2.02
54.02
EBIT growth
-159.52
-41.24
0.9
53.28
Net profit growth
-172.84
-51.05
8.82
938.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
949.21
945.07
1,496.91
957.03
1,305.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
949.21
945.07
1,496.91
957.03
1,305.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.67
3.34
1.98
2.24
5.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish P Kiri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suresh Gondalia
Independent Director
Keyoor M Bakshi
Independent Director
Mukesh Desai
Independent Director
Veena Jayntilal Padia
Whole-time Director
Girish Tandel
Whole-time Director
Yagnesh Mankad
Additional Director
ASHOKKUMAR RAJPARA
Additional Director
Nanubhai Kathiria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kiri Industries Ltd
Summary
Kiri Industries Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Kiri Dyes & Chemicals Private Limited in May, 1998 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company changed the name to Kiri Dyes & Chemicals Limited upon conversion of the Company status to Public Limited Company. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Kiri Dyes and Chemicals Limited to Kiri Industries Limited effective from 8 March, 2011. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Dyes, Dyes Intermediates and Basic Chemicals. These reactive dyes are called synthetic organic dyes used for cotton fabrics like garments, dress materials, bed-sheets, carpets etc. All the products manufactured by the company have comes under in two groups, such as Reactive Dyes and Intermediate Dyes and also the products found global acceptance. The product range of the company comprises of more than 120 dyestuffs used by textiles, leather, paint and printing ink industries with total production capacity of 10800 MT per annum. The dyes are of basically colours like black, blue, red, orange, yellow and numerous variants of these basic colours identified by color index number internationally. The company equipped the R & D laboratories with sophisticated and technologically advanced equipment, were the highly skilled team of research chemists; engineers and technicians to serve deverse range of products of the company. KDCL have four plants situated Gujarat, India in different districts and four different names such as Kiri Dye
Read More
The Kiri Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹584.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kiri Industries Ltd is ₹3253.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kiri Industries Ltd is 0 and 6.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kiri Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kiri Industries Ltd is ₹280.25 and ₹699.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kiri Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.59%, 3 Years at 7.74%, 1 Year at 47.85%, 6 Month at 85.91%, 3 Month at 71.78% and 1 Month at -0.82%.
