Kiri Industries Ltd Share Price

584.85
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:53 PM

  • Open615
  • Day's High615.5
  • 52 Wk High699.9
  • Prev. Close612.4
  • Day's Low582.45
  • 52 Wk Low 280.25
  • Turnover (lac)2,057.78
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value92.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,253.46
  • Div. Yield0
Kiri Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

615

Prev. Close

612.4

Turnover(Lac.)

2,057.78

Day's High

615.5

Day's Low

582.45

52 Week's High

699.9

52 Week's Low

280.25

Book Value

92.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,253.46

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kiri Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Kiri Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kiri Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:30 PM
Nov-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.71%

Non-Promoter- 28.11%

Institutions: 28.11%

Non-Institutions: 40.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kiri Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51.83

51.83

51.83

55.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

10.21

Reserves

345.32

439.47

573.18

575.37

Net Worth

397.15

491.3

625.01

641.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

689.19

969.04

884.19

964.82

yoy growth (%)

-28.87

9.59

-8.35

8.52

Raw materials

-454.28

-606.97

-557.19

-681.21

As % of sales

65.91

62.63

63.01

70.6

Employee costs

-41.72

-41.22

-32.49

-26.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-41.74

59.14

106.7

99.36

Depreciation

-38.99

-36.62

-25.04

-22.18

Tax paid

5.18

-8.96

-4.17

-5.14

Working capital

-83.3

-75.08

72.54

-74.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.87

9.59

-8.35

8.52

Op profit growth

-100.91

-26.12

2.02

54.02

EBIT growth

-159.52

-41.24

0.9

53.28

Net profit growth

-172.84

-51.05

8.82

938.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

949.21

945.07

1,496.91

957.03

1,305.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

949.21

945.07

1,496.91

957.03

1,305.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.67

3.34

1.98

2.24

5.29

Kiri Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kiri Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish P Kiri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suresh Gondalia

Independent Director

Keyoor M Bakshi

Independent Director

Mukesh Desai

Independent Director

Veena Jayntilal Padia

Whole-time Director

Girish Tandel

Whole-time Director

Yagnesh Mankad

Additional Director

ASHOKKUMAR RAJPARA

Additional Director

Nanubhai Kathiria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kiri Industries Ltd

Summary

Kiri Industries Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Kiri Dyes & Chemicals Private Limited in May, 1998 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company changed the name to Kiri Dyes & Chemicals Limited upon conversion of the Company status to Public Limited Company. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Kiri Dyes and Chemicals Limited to Kiri Industries Limited effective from 8 March, 2011. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Dyes, Dyes Intermediates and Basic Chemicals. These reactive dyes are called synthetic organic dyes used for cotton fabrics like garments, dress materials, bed-sheets, carpets etc. All the products manufactured by the company have comes under in two groups, such as Reactive Dyes and Intermediate Dyes and also the products found global acceptance. The product range of the company comprises of more than 120 dyestuffs used by textiles, leather, paint and printing ink industries with total production capacity of 10800 MT per annum. The dyes are of basically colours like black, blue, red, orange, yellow and numerous variants of these basic colours identified by color index number internationally. The company equipped the R & D laboratories with sophisticated and technologically advanced equipment, were the highly skilled team of research chemists; engineers and technicians to serve deverse range of products of the company. KDCL have four plants situated Gujarat, India in different districts and four different names such as Kiri Dye
Company FAQs

What is the Kiri Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kiri Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹584.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kiri Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kiri Industries Ltd is ₹3253.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kiri Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kiri Industries Ltd is 0 and 6.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kiri Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kiri Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kiri Industries Ltd is ₹280.25 and ₹699.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kiri Industries Ltd?

Kiri Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.59%, 3 Years at 7.74%, 1 Year at 47.85%, 6 Month at 85.91%, 3 Month at 71.78% and 1 Month at -0.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kiri Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kiri Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.72 %
Institutions - 28.12 %
Public - 40.16 %

