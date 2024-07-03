Summary

Kiri Industries Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Kiri Dyes & Chemicals Private Limited in May, 1998 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company changed the name to Kiri Dyes & Chemicals Limited upon conversion of the Company status to Public Limited Company. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Kiri Dyes and Chemicals Limited to Kiri Industries Limited effective from 8 March, 2011. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Dyes, Dyes Intermediates and Basic Chemicals. These reactive dyes are called synthetic organic dyes used for cotton fabrics like garments, dress materials, bed-sheets, carpets etc. All the products manufactured by the company have comes under in two groups, such as Reactive Dyes and Intermediate Dyes and also the products found global acceptance. The product range of the company comprises of more than 120 dyestuffs used by textiles, leather, paint and printing ink industries with total production capacity of 10800 MT per annum. The dyes are of basically colours like black, blue, red, orange, yellow and numerous variants of these basic colours identified by color index number internationally. The company equipped the R & D laboratories with sophisticated and technologically advanced equipment, were the highly skilled team of research chemists; engineers and technicians to serve deverse range of products of the company. KDCL have four plants situated Gujarat, India in different districts and four different names such as Kiri Dye

