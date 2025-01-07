iifl-logo-icon 1
Kiri Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

611.95
(5.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:04:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

689.19

969.04

884.19

964.82

yoy growth (%)

-28.87

9.59

-8.35

8.52

Raw materials

-454.28

-606.97

-557.19

-681.21

As % of sales

65.91

62.63

63.01

70.6

Employee costs

-41.72

-41.22

-32.49

-26.28

As % of sales

6.05

4.25

3.67

2.72

Other costs

-194.06

-224.68

-164.34

-129.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.15

23.18

18.58

13.44

Operating profit

-0.88

96.15

130.15

127.57

OPM

-0.12

9.92

14.72

13.22

Depreciation

-38.99

-36.62

-25.04

-22.18

Interest expense

-3.84

-4.52

-1.65

-8.02

Other income

1.98

4.13

3.25

2

Profit before tax

-41.74

59.14

106.7

99.36

Taxes

5.18

-8.96

-4.17

-5.14

Tax rate

-12.42

-15.15

-3.9

-5.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-36.55

50.18

102.53

94.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-36.55

50.18

102.53

94.21

yoy growth (%)

-172.84

-51.05

8.82

938.5

NPM

-5.3

5.17

11.59

9.76

