|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
689.19
969.04
884.19
964.82
yoy growth (%)
-28.87
9.59
-8.35
8.52
Raw materials
-454.28
-606.97
-557.19
-681.21
As % of sales
65.91
62.63
63.01
70.6
Employee costs
-41.72
-41.22
-32.49
-26.28
As % of sales
6.05
4.25
3.67
2.72
Other costs
-194.06
-224.68
-164.34
-129.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.15
23.18
18.58
13.44
Operating profit
-0.88
96.15
130.15
127.57
OPM
-0.12
9.92
14.72
13.22
Depreciation
-38.99
-36.62
-25.04
-22.18
Interest expense
-3.84
-4.52
-1.65
-8.02
Other income
1.98
4.13
3.25
2
Profit before tax
-41.74
59.14
106.7
99.36
Taxes
5.18
-8.96
-4.17
-5.14
Tax rate
-12.42
-15.15
-3.9
-5.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-36.55
50.18
102.53
94.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-36.55
50.18
102.53
94.21
yoy growth (%)
-172.84
-51.05
8.82
938.5
NPM
-5.3
5.17
11.59
9.76
