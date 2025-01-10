Kiri Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51.83
51.83
51.83
55.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
10.21
Reserves
345.32
439.47
573.18
575.37
Net Worth
397.15
491.3
625.01
641.11
Minority Interest
Debt
121.57
48.7
95.86
142
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
518.72
540
720.87
783.11
Fixed Assets
505.06
541.09
565.22
576.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
141.76
140.28
140.28
140.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.42
17.02
15.31
9.67
Networking Capital
-150.99
-160.57
-5.88
50.47
Inventories
123.26
98.86
115.83
106.93
Inventory Days
56.63
Sundry Debtors
68.19
64.92
103.4
144.65
Debtor Days
76.6
Other Current Assets
92.87
105.53
110.65
108.82
Sundry Creditors
-369.18
-366.43
-279.95
-244.7
Creditor Days
129.59
Other Current Liabilities
-66.13
-63.45
-55.81
-65.23
Cash
2.47
2.2
5.95
5.74
Total Assets
518.72
540.02
720.88
783.11
