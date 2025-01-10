iifl-logo-icon 1
Kiri Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

582.05
(-3.71%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51.83

51.83

51.83

55.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

10.21

Reserves

345.32

439.47

573.18

575.37

Net Worth

397.15

491.3

625.01

641.11

Minority Interest

Debt

121.57

48.7

95.86

142

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

518.72

540

720.87

783.11

Fixed Assets

505.06

541.09

565.22

576.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

141.76

140.28

140.28

140.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

20.42

17.02

15.31

9.67

Networking Capital

-150.99

-160.57

-5.88

50.47

Inventories

123.26

98.86

115.83

106.93

Inventory Days

56.63

Sundry Debtors

68.19

64.92

103.4

144.65

Debtor Days

76.6

Other Current Assets

92.87

105.53

110.65

108.82

Sundry Creditors

-369.18

-366.43

-279.95

-244.7

Creditor Days

129.59

Other Current Liabilities

-66.13

-63.45

-55.81

-65.23

Cash

2.47

2.2

5.95

5.74

Total Assets

518.72

540.02

720.88

783.11

