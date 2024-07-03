iifl-logo-icon 1
Kiri Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

608.75
(5.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

272.23

265.17

269.06

220.78

230.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

272.23

265.17

269.06

220.78

230.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.89

1.34

5.83

0.97

1.97

Total Income

277.11

266.5

274.89

221.75

232.5

Total Expenditure

255.18

248.42

263.96

231.35

240.44

PBIDT

21.94

18.08

10.93

-9.6

-7.95

Interest

17.84

5.5

7.63

5.91

5.38

PBDT

4.1

12.57

3.3

-15.51

-13.33

Depreciation

11.84

11.72

12.01

12.19

12.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6

4.28

8.34

2.56

2.12

Deferred Tax

-1.05

-1.08

-0.62

-0.87

-0.9

Reported Profit After Tax

-12.7

-2.35

-16.43

-29.4

-26.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

80.3

78.19

-9.6

126.37

18.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

80.3

78.19

-9.6

126.37

18.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15.49

15.08

-1.97

24.38

3.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

51.83

51.83

51.83

51.83

51.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.05

6.81

4.06

-4.34

-3.44

PBDTM(%)

1.5

4.74

1.22

-7.02

-5.78

PATM(%)

-4.66

-0.88

-6.1

-13.31

-11.62

