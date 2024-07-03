Kiri Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
272.23
265.17
269.06
220.78
230.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
272.23
265.17
269.06
220.78
230.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.89
1.34
5.83
0.97
1.97
Total Income
277.11
266.5
274.89
221.75
232.5
Total Expenditure
255.18
248.42
263.96
231.35
240.44
PBIDT
21.94
18.08
10.93
-9.6
-7.95
Interest
17.84
5.5
7.63
5.91
5.38
PBDT
4.1
12.57
3.3
-15.51
-13.33
Depreciation
11.84
11.72
12.01
12.19
12.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6
4.28
8.34
2.56
2.12
Deferred Tax
-1.05
-1.08
-0.62
-0.87
-0.9
Reported Profit After Tax
-12.7
-2.35
-16.43
-29.4
-26.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
80.3
78.19
-9.6
126.37
18.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
80.3
78.19
-9.6
126.37
18.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.49
15.08
-1.97
24.38
3.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
51.83
51.83
51.83
51.83
51.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.05
6.81
4.06
-4.34
-3.44
PBDTM(%)
1.5
4.74
1.22
-7.02
-5.78
PATM(%)
-4.66
-0.88
-6.1
-13.31
-11.62
