Kiri Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-41.74
59.14
106.7
99.36
Depreciation
-38.99
-36.62
-25.04
-22.18
Tax paid
5.18
-8.96
-4.17
-5.14
Working capital
-83.3
-75.08
72.54
-74.48
Other operating items
Operating
-158.85
-61.51
150.02
-2.44
Capital expenditure
94.25
179.97
68.72
-111.39
Free cash flow
-64.6
118.45
218.74
-113.83
Equity raised
1,270.74
1,073.25
753.31
416.86
Investing
0.03
-28
-0.17
-5.97
Financing
41.18
4.98
19.92
-219.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,247.35
1,168.69
991.81
77.97
