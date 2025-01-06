iifl-logo-icon 1
Kiri Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

579.1
(-5.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Kiri Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-41.74

59.14

106.7

99.36

Depreciation

-38.99

-36.62

-25.04

-22.18

Tax paid

5.18

-8.96

-4.17

-5.14

Working capital

-83.3

-75.08

72.54

-74.48

Other operating items

Operating

-158.85

-61.51

150.02

-2.44

Capital expenditure

94.25

179.97

68.72

-111.39

Free cash flow

-64.6

118.45

218.74

-113.83

Equity raised

1,270.74

1,073.25

753.31

416.86

Investing

0.03

-28

-0.17

-5.97

Financing

41.18

4.98

19.92

-219.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,247.35

1,168.69

991.81

77.97

