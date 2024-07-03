iifl-logo-icon 1
Kiri Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

615
(0.63%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

676.58

722.62

1,080.06

594.13

1,007.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

676.58

722.62

1,080.06

594.13

1,007.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.41

0.56

1.38

1.79

3.14

Total Income

683

723.18

1,081.44

595.92

1,010.29

Total Expenditure

697.4

755.34

983.59

560.57

851.87

PBIDT

-14.4

-32.16

97.85

35.35

158.42

Interest

15.2

4.35

3.37

2.94

3.35

PBDT

-29.6

-36.51

94.48

32.41

155.06

Depreciation

36.63

36.81

38.16

32.62

32.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.07

14.88

16.9

13.86

28.44

Deferred Tax

-2.83

-1.58

-4.26

3.37

-3.85

Reported Profit After Tax

-71.46

-86.62

43.69

-17.44

97.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.02

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

142.62

168.16

297.74

136.24

263.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

142.62

168.16

297.74

136.24

263.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

27.52

32.44

79.49

40.52

81.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

51.83

51.83

40

33.62

33.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.12

-4.45

9.05

5.94

15.72

PBDTM(%)

-4.37

-5.05

8.74

5.45

15.39

PATM(%)

-10.56

-11.98

4.04

-2.93

9.68

