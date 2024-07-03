Kiri Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
676.58
722.62
1,080.06
594.13
1,007.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
676.58
722.62
1,080.06
594.13
1,007.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.41
0.56
1.38
1.79
3.14
Total Income
683
723.18
1,081.44
595.92
1,010.29
Total Expenditure
697.4
755.34
983.59
560.57
851.87
PBIDT
-14.4
-32.16
97.85
35.35
158.42
Interest
15.2
4.35
3.37
2.94
3.35
PBDT
-29.6
-36.51
94.48
32.41
155.06
Depreciation
36.63
36.81
38.16
32.62
32.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.07
14.88
16.9
13.86
28.44
Deferred Tax
-2.83
-1.58
-4.26
3.37
-3.85
Reported Profit After Tax
-71.46
-86.62
43.69
-17.44
97.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.02
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
142.62
168.16
297.74
136.24
263.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
142.62
168.16
297.74
136.24
263.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
27.52
32.44
79.49
40.52
81.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
51.83
51.83
40
33.62
33.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.12
-4.45
9.05
5.94
15.72
PBDTM(%)
-4.37
-5.05
8.74
5.45
15.39
PATM(%)
-10.56
-11.98
4.04
-2.93
9.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.