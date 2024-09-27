|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 have inter alia approved the following: 1. The issue of up to 1,33,33,789 warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 fully paid-up equity share of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each, to the promoters and members of the Promoter group by way of Preferential Issue in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and subject to the approval of regulatory / statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company. 2. Convening an AGM of the Company on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 11.00 A.M. through VC or other audio-visual means. Enclosed herewith the proceedings of the 26th Annual General meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)
