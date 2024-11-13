Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

KIRI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above-mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. You are requested to kindly take note of the same. With reference to the above-mentioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 have approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports issued by M/s Pramodkumar Dad & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Please find attached herewith, the approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report and Management notes on results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results are also available on the website of the company viz. www.kiriindustries.com. The meeting was commenced at 10:30 A.M. and concluded at 12:25 P.M. We request to take the note of the same. The Company has allotted 3794751 Equity shares upon conversion of 3794751 Warrants in the board meeting held on 13.11.2024. You are requested to take the note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

KIRI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds and fix the meeting of the members. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 have inter alia approved the following: 1. The issue of up to 1,33,33,789 warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 fully paid-up equity share of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each, to the promoters and members of the Promoter group by way of Preferential Issue in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and subject to the approval of regulatory / statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company. 2. Convening an AGM of the Company on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 11.00 A.M. through VC or other audio-visual means. 3. Appointment of Mr. Nanubhai Kathiria as an additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director. 4. Appointment of Mr. Ashokkumar Rajpara as an additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director. You are requested to take the same on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

KIRI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024 have inter alia: 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports issued by M/s. Pramodkumar Dad & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Approved the re-appointment of M/s. Kashyap R. Mehta & Associates, Company Secretaries, (Membership No: FCS-1821, COP No.: 2052), as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. 3. Approved the re-appointment of M/s. V. H. Savaliya & Associates, Cost Accountants, (Membership No.: 13867), as Cost Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. We request to take the note of the same. Read less.. Announcement under Regulation 30 in respect of Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

KIRI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. We wish to inform that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. Enclosed herewith the disclosure pertaining to re-appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024