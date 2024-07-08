|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|EGM 31/07/2024 This is to inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is Scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.. Notice of EGM is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024) Enclosed herewith the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) Enclosed herewith Voting Result and Scrutinizer report for the Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 31.07.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
