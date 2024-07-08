iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
EGM 31/07/2024 This is to inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is Scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.. Notice of EGM is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024) Enclosed herewith the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) Enclosed herewith Voting Result and Scrutinizer report for the Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 31.07.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

