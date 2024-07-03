Summary

Arabian Petroleum Limited was originally incorporated as Arabian Petroleum Private Limited dated March 20, 2009 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Company on November 11, 2011 and consequently, name was changed to Arabian Petroleum Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 16, 2011. The Company is into the business of manufacturing wide range of Lubricants including Specialty Oils, Coolants etc., used for application in automobiles and Industrial machines. The business is categorized into two distinctive product division: Automotive Lubricants - Arzol and Industrial Lubricants - SPL. The Company took over manufacturing and trading business of Industrial & Automotive Lubricants from the Proprietorship Firm Arabian Petroleum run by the Proprietor, Hemant D Mehta HUF vide Business Takeover Agreement dated December 25, 2015. The Company set up its own manufacturing plant in Ambernath. Thereafter, it started manufacturing activities with 10 blending machines. In 2018, the Company opened their first depot in Nagpur. It expanded with opening of first depot in Northern region at Gurugram andanother Depot at Indore. In year 2019, it further expanded the manufacturing activities to Factory Unit-2 at Ambernath and added 2 more blending machines with total installed capacity of 40590 KLPA. In 2021, it opened some more depots at Ludhiana, Rajkot and Aurangabad. It was licensed by American Petroleum Institute (API) to use

