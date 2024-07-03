SectorChemicals
Open₹87.9
Prev. Close₹87.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.07
Day's High₹88.1
Day's Low₹87.1
52 Week's High₹115
52 Week's Low₹71.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)95.8
P/E12.72
EPS6.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.89
8
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.19
14.03
15.16
11.02
Net Worth
49.08
22.03
17.16
13.02
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Jai Thakore
Managing Director
Samit Garg
Whole-time Director
Aruna Garg
Non Executive Director
Omung Vipin Bhandula
Independent Director
Roshan Abbas
Independent Director
AKHILESH GUPTA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anushka Chauhan
Reports by Arabian Petroleum Ltd
Summary
Arabian Petroleum Limited was originally incorporated as Arabian Petroleum Private Limited dated March 20, 2009 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Company on November 11, 2011 and consequently, name was changed to Arabian Petroleum Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 16, 2011. The Company is into the business of manufacturing wide range of Lubricants including Specialty Oils, Coolants etc., used for application in automobiles and Industrial machines. The business is categorized into two distinctive product division: Automotive Lubricants - Arzol and Industrial Lubricants - SPL. The Company took over manufacturing and trading business of Industrial & Automotive Lubricants from the Proprietorship Firm Arabian Petroleum run by the Proprietor, Hemant D Mehta HUF vide Business Takeover Agreement dated December 25, 2015. The Company set up its own manufacturing plant in Ambernath. Thereafter, it started manufacturing activities with 10 blending machines. In 2018, the Company opened their first depot in Nagpur. It expanded with opening of first depot in Northern region at Gurugram andanother Depot at Indore. In year 2019, it further expanded the manufacturing activities to Factory Unit-2 at Ambernath and added 2 more blending machines with total installed capacity of 40590 KLPA. In 2021, it opened some more depots at Ludhiana, Rajkot and Aurangabad. It was licensed by American Petroleum Institute (API) to use
The Arabian Petroleum Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arabian Petroleum Ltd is ₹95.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arabian Petroleum Ltd is 12.72 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arabian Petroleum Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arabian Petroleum Ltd is ₹71.05 and ₹115 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arabian Petroleum Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.29%, 6 Month at 5.84%, 3 Month at -4.46% and 1 Month at 1.03%.
