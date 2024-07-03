iifl-logo-icon 1
Arabian Petroleum Ltd Share Price

87.95
(0.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open87.9
  • Day's High88.1
  • 52 Wk High115
  • Prev. Close87.9
  • Day's Low87.1
  • 52 Wk Low 71.05
  • Turnover (lac)14.07
  • P/E12.72
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)95.8
  • Div. Yield0
Arabian Petroleum Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

87.9

Prev. Close

87.9

Turnover(Lac.)

14.07

Day's High

88.1

Day's Low

87.1

52 Week's High

115

52 Week's Low

71.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

95.8

P/E

12.72

EPS

6.91

Divi. Yield

0

Arabian Petroleum Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Arabian Petroleum Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Arabian Petroleum Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:20 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 26.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arabian Petroleum Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.89

8

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.19

14.03

15.16

11.02

Net Worth

49.08

22.03

17.16

13.02

Minority Interest

Arabian Petroleum Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arabian Petroleum Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Jai Thakore

Managing Director

Samit Garg

Whole-time Director

Aruna Garg

Non Executive Director

Omung Vipin Bhandula

Independent Director

Roshan Abbas

Independent Director

AKHILESH GUPTA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anushka Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arabian Petroleum Ltd

Summary

Arabian Petroleum Limited was originally incorporated as Arabian Petroleum Private Limited dated March 20, 2009 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Company on November 11, 2011 and consequently, name was changed to Arabian Petroleum Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 16, 2011. The Company is into the business of manufacturing wide range of Lubricants including Specialty Oils, Coolants etc., used for application in automobiles and Industrial machines. The business is categorized into two distinctive product division: Automotive Lubricants - Arzol and Industrial Lubricants - SPL. The Company took over manufacturing and trading business of Industrial & Automotive Lubricants from the Proprietorship Firm Arabian Petroleum run by the Proprietor, Hemant D Mehta HUF vide Business Takeover Agreement dated December 25, 2015. The Company set up its own manufacturing plant in Ambernath. Thereafter, it started manufacturing activities with 10 blending machines. In 2018, the Company opened their first depot in Nagpur. It expanded with opening of first depot in Northern region at Gurugram andanother Depot at Indore. In year 2019, it further expanded the manufacturing activities to Factory Unit-2 at Ambernath and added 2 more blending machines with total installed capacity of 40590 KLPA. In 2021, it opened some more depots at Ludhiana, Rajkot and Aurangabad. It was licensed by American Petroleum Institute (API) to use
Company FAQs

What is the Arabian Petroleum Ltd share price today?

The Arabian Petroleum Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arabian Petroleum Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arabian Petroleum Ltd is ₹95.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arabian Petroleum Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arabian Petroleum Ltd is 12.72 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arabian Petroleum Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arabian Petroleum Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arabian Petroleum Ltd is ₹71.05 and ₹115 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arabian Petroleum Ltd?

Arabian Petroleum Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.29%, 6 Month at 5.84%, 3 Month at -4.46% and 1 Month at 1.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arabian Petroleum Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arabian Petroleum Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.45 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 26.50 %

