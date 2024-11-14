Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Arabian Petroleum Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for Unaudited Financial Result for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

To consider other business matters Arabian Petroleum Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Arabian Petroleum Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

To consider other business matters

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024