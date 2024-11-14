iifl-logo-icon 1
Arabian Petroleum Ltd Board Meeting

86.5
(5.17%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Arabian Petrol. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Arabian Petroleum Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for Unaudited Financial Result for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters Arabian Petroleum Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Arabian Petroleum Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202424 Apr 2024
To consider other business matters
Board Meeting2 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
Arabian Petroleum Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Ms Rekha Naraniwal as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. April 02, 2024.

