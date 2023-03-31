<dhhead>DIRECTORS’ REPORT </dhhead>

To the Members of

ARABIAN PETROLEUM LIMITED

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 15TH ANNUAL REPORT of the Company together with Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The key highlights of the performance of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31,2023 are as under:

Amount Particulars March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 Income From Operations 26,185.44 24,283.67 Other Income 90.48 111.00 Total Income 26,275.92 24,394.68 Expenses [Except Depreciation Expenses] 25,104.18 23603.04 Provision For Depreciation 158.27 137.79 Profit / (Loss) Before Extra- Ordinary Items [Net of Tax 1013.47 653.85 Expenses] Less: Exceptional items (97.62) (14.82) Profit / (Loss) Before Tax 1013.47 639.03 Less: TAX Expenses: Current Tax (239.43) (179.59) Current Tax relating to prior years 0.88 0.01 Deferred Tax 3.19 12.21 Excess / Short Tax Provision W/off - - Profit / (Loss) before Minority Interest - - Less: Minority Interest - - Profit / (Loss) After Tax 680.50 486.48 Paid-up Share Capital 1089.20 800.00

COMPANY PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

During the year under review your company has reported the revenue from operation amounted to Rs. 26,185.44 lakhs as against Rs. 24,283.67 lakhs during the previous financial year. The Net Profit of your Company, for the year amounted to Rs. 680.50 lakhs as against Rs. 486.48 lakhs during the previous financial year.

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER

The Directors are pleased to inform that the Company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 28,92,000 Equity Shares of face value of 10/- (Rupees Ten only) by way of Fixed Price Process received an overwhelming response from the investors. The Issue was opened on September 25, 2023 and closed on September 27, 2023. The trading of Equity Shares of the Company commenced on National Stock Exchange Emerge Platform of India Limited from October 9, 2023. The success of IPO reflects the trust, faith and confidence that customers, business partners and markets have reposed in your Company.

STATE OF AFFAIRS

(PURSUANT TO SECTION 134(3)(i) OF THE COMPANIES ACT,2013)

The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing wide range of Lubricants including Specialty Oils, Coolants etc. used for Industrial and Automotive applications. There is no change in the business of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the Company, that have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

DIVIDEND

Our directors have not recommended dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

The Company has transferred Rs. 680.50 lakhs to the Reserves for the year ended March 31, 2024.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The Authorised Share Capital of the company as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 1,100 Lakhs divided into 110,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. During the year under review, the Company has issued 28,92,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each through Initial Public Offering (IPO). Consequently, the paid-up equity shares capital of the company stood at Rs. 1089.20 Lakhs consisting of 1,08,92,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

SUBSIDIARY / JOINT VENTURES / ASSOCIATES

The Company does not have any subsidiary/ joint ventures/ associate companies.

EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN

As required under Section 134(3)(a) & Section 92(3) of the Act, the Annual Return is put up on the Company’s website and can be accessed at www.arabianpetroleum.co.in & Extracts of the Annual return in form MGT 9 for the Financial Year 2023-24 is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.arabianpetroleum.co.in.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors state that:

? in the preparation of Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standard have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

? the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reason- able and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of Financial Year March 31, 2024, and the Profit or Loss of the Company for the period;

? the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and preventing and detecting fraud.

? The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024, on a going concern basis.

? the Directors had laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

? the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company has not granted any loan or guarantee during the year ended March 31, 2024.

FIXED DEPOSITS

The Company has not invited/ accepted any deposits from the public during the year ended March 31, 2024. Hence, there were no unclaimed or unpaid deposits as on March 31, 2024.

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

During the year under review, the provision of section 125(2) of Companies Act, 2013 does not apply as the company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education Protection Fund (IEPF) established by Central Government of India.

APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During year, no application was made or proceeding pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016 against the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has an adequate and effective Internal Control Mechanism in place which is commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations, to ensure efficient conduct of its operations, security of assets, prevention and detection of frauds / errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information as per its Management Information System (MIS). These controls have been designed to provide a reasonable assurance with regard to maintaining of proper accounting controls for ensuring reliability of financial reporting, monitoring of operations and protecting assets from unauthorized use or losses, compliances with regulations. The Company has continued its efforts to align all its processes and controls with global best practices.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The composition of the Board consists of the following persons:

Key Managerial Personnel

(1) Mr. Hemant Mehta - Managing Director (2) Mrs. Sejal Vishek Jain - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer ( Resigned W.e.f 13.02.2024) (3) Ms. Rekha Rani Naraniwal - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer ( Appointed W.e.f 02.04.2024)

Executive Directors

(1) Mr. Manan Hemant Mehta (Whole time director) (2) Mr. Dharman Manoj Mehta (Whole time director)

Non-Executive, Independent Directors

(1) Mr. Dinesh Babulal Panchal (2) Mr. Milan Mohanlal Paleja

Non-Executive, Non-Independent Directors

(3) Mrs. Darshana Hemant Mehta

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company’s Articles of Association, Mr. Hemant Mehta, Executive Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible offer for re-appointment. The above re-appointment form part of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. During the year, 15 (Fifteen) Board Meetings and were held on the following dates:

(i) April 03, 2023 (ix) September 18, 2023 (ii) May 24, 2023 (x) October 04, 2023 (iii) June 21, 2023 (xii) November 18, 2023 (iv) June 30, 2023 (xii) February 05, 2024 (v) July 14, 2023 (xiii) February 13, 2024 (vi) August 24, 2023 (xiv) March 02, 2024 (vii) September 01, 2023 (xv) March 27, 2024 (viii) September 12, 2023

The composition of the Board and the attendance details of the Members are given below:

No. of Meetings Name of the Directors Category Held Attended Mr. Hemant Dalsukhrai Mehta Managing Director 15 15 Mr. Dinesh Babulal Panchal Non-Executive, Independent Director 15 15 Mr. Milan Mohanlal Paleja Non-Executive, Independent Director 15 15 Mrs. Darshana Hemant Mehta Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director 15 15 Mr. Manan Hemant Mehta Whole time Director 15 15 Mr. Dharman Manoj Mehta Whole time Director 15 15

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR’S MEETING

During the year under review, the Independent Directors met on February 13, 2024, inter alia, to discuss: ? Evaluation of the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole;

? Evaluation of the performance of Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors. ? Evaluation of the quality, content and timelines of flow of information between the Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

All the Independent Directors were present at the Meeting.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS’

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

SEBI COMPLAINTS REDRESS SYSTEM (SCORES):

The investor complaints are processed in a centralized web-based complaints redress system. The salient features of this system are centralized database of all complaints, online upload of Action Taken Reports\(ATRs) by the concerned companies and online viewing by investors of actions taken on the complaint and its current status. Your Company has been registered on SCORES and makes every effort to resolve all investor complaints received through SCORES or otherwise within the statutory time limit from the receipt of the complaint. The Company has not received any complaint on the SCORES during financial year 2023-24.

AUDITORS’ AND AUDITORS’ REPORT

Statutory Auditors

MNT & ASSOCIATES LLP, Chartered Accountant was appointed as the statutory auditor of the company.

The Audit Report on the Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024, issued by M/s. MNT & ASSOCIATES LLP, Chartered Accountants, is unmodified and does not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks. The information referred to in Auditor’s Report is self-explanatory and hence does not require any further clarification. The first proviso to section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been omitted vide section 40 of the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 notified on May 07, 2018. Therefore, it is not mandatory for the Company to place the matter relating to appointment of statutory auditor for ratification by members at every Annual General Meeting. Hence the Company has not included the ratification of statutory auditors in the Notice of AGM. During the Year under review, the Auditors have not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3)(ca) of the Act.

Internal Auditor

The Company has also appointed M/s. S C Mehra & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 106156W) represented by Mr. S.C. Mehra, having Membership No - 039730, as Internal Auditor of the Company. Internal Audit Reports are discussed with the Management and are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. During the year, Companys Internal Controls were tested and no reportable weakness in the system was observed.

Secretarial Audit

The Board has appointed M/s. Vijay S. Tiwari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, to carry out the Secretarial Audit pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure ‘I’ to this Report.

Cost Records & Audit

M/s Joshi Apte & Associates, Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No. 00240) represented by Mr. Ashish Thatte, having Membership No. 27543 as the Cost Auditor for auditing the cost accounting records of the company for the financial year 2023-24 is appointed as the Cost auditor of the company. Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the audit committee, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Board’s report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Company has constituted different Committees under the Board that are mandated under the Companies Act, 2013.

[I] Mandatory Committees (a) Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors oversees the Financial Statements and Financial Reporting before submission to the Board.

The Audit Committee is responsible for the recommendation of the appointment, remuneration, performance and oversight of the Internal and Statutory Auditors. It reviews the Reports of the Internal Auditors and

Statutory Auditors. The Senior Management Personnel are invited to the meetings of the Audit Committee, along with the Head of Internal Audit.

During the year under review, the Audit Committee met 4 (Four) times to deliberate on the various matters. The Meetings were held on April 03, 2023, September 01, 2023, November 18, 2023 and February 13, 2024. The composition of the Committee and the attendance details of the Members are given below:

No. of Meetings Name of the Directors Category Held Attended Mr. Milan Mohanlal Paleja Chairman, Non-Executive, Independent Director 4 4 Mr. Dinesh Babulal Panchal Member, Non-Executive, Independent Director 4 4 Mrs. Darshana Hemant Mehta Member, Non-Executive, Independent Director 4 4

(b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Your Company has constituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The functions of this Committee include identification of persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed as Senior Management, formulation of criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence, recommendations of their appointments to the Board, evaluation of every Director’s performance, formulation of Remuneration Policy to include recommendation of remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management.

At present, there are 3 (Three) Members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, in which all are Non-Executive & Independent Directors.

During the year under review, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee met once in order to appoint to deliberate on the various matters. The Meeting was held on May 24, 2023 and 13th February 2024. The composition Committee and the attendance details of the Members are given below:

No. of Meetings Name of the Directors Category Held Attended Mr. Milan Mohanlal Paleja Chairman, Non-Executive, Independent Director 2 2 Mr. Dinesh Babulal Panchal Member, Non-Executive, Independent Director 2 2 Mrs. Darshana Hemant Mehta Member, Non-Executive, Independent Director 2 2

Remuneration Policy, Details of Remuneration and Other Terms of Appointment of Directors.

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee framed a Policy for Selection and Appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. This Policy inter-alia includes:

(i) Criteria of Selection of Non-Executive Directors

? Non-Executive Directors will be selected on the basis of Identification of Industry / subject leaders with strong experience. The advisory area and therefore the role may be defined for each independent director. ? The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall ensure that the Candidate identified for Appointment as a Director is not disqualified for Appointment under Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. ? In case of Appointment of Independent Directors, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall satisfy itself with regard to the independent nature of the Directors vis-a vis the Company so as to enable the Board to discharge its function and duties effectively.

(ii) Remuneration

Pursuant to the resolution passed at the Board Meeting held, Independent Directors have decided to waive off their sitting fees till the time company comes out of the Financial Crunch. However, if the Company makes profit, then: ? The Independent Directors shall be entitled to receive remuneration by way of sitting fees for each meeting of the Board or Committee of the Board attended by them, or such sum as may be approved by the Board of Directors within the overall limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. ? In addition, Independent Directors shall be entitled to receive reimbursement of expenses for participation in the Board/Committee Meetings.

(c) Stakeholders Relationship and Grievance Committee

Your Company has reconstituted the Stakeholders Relationship and Grievance Committee of the Company pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 which comprises of 2 (Two) Directors .The committee is headed by Mrs. Darshana Hemant Mehta.

During the year under review, the Stakeholders Relationship and Grievance Committee met once on The Meeting was held on 13th February 2024 in order to take on note the Share Transfer / Transmission / Demat of Shares / Sub-Division as intimated by the RTA of the Company.

The composition of the Share Transfer and Stakeholders Relationship Committee is given below:

No. of Meetings Name of the Directors Category Held Attended Mrs. Darshana Hemant Mehta Chairman, Non-Executive, Independent 2 2 Mr. Dinesh Babulal Panchal Member, Non-Executive, Independent Director 2 2 Mr. Manan Hemant Mehta Member, Whole Time Director 2 2

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY AND VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has a robust vigil mechanism through its Whistle Blower Policy approved and adopted by Board of Directors of the Company in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 (10) of the Act and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations.

The Policy provides protection to the directors, employees and business associates who report unethical practices and irregularities.

Any incidents that are reported are investigated and suitable action is taken in line with the Whistle Blower Policy. However, no complaint of this nature has been received by the Audit Committee during the Fiscal year 2024. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company can be accessed at website of the Company at www.arabianpetroleum.co.in

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Management has put in place adequate and effective system and manpower for the purposes of risk management. In the opinion of the Board, following would threaten the existence risk of the Company:

STAYING ONE STEP AHEAD OF RISK

The Company has laid down a well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping and trend analysis, risk exposure, potential impact and risk mitigation process. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, manage and monitoring of both business and non-business risks.

FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually including the Chairman of the Board as well as the evaluation of the Committees of the Board. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was also carried out by the entire Board.

The results of the evaluation done by Independent Directors were reported to the Chairman of the Board. It was reported that the performance evaluation of the Board, Committee etc. was satisfactory. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

There have been no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Company’s operations in future.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. Internal Complaints

Committee (ICC) has been constituted to consider & redress all sexual harassment complaints. The Company is committed to providing equal opportunities without regard to their race, caste, sex, religion, color, nationality, disability, etc. All women associate (permanent, temporary, contractual and trainees) as well as any women visiting the Company’s office premises or women service providers are covered under this Policy. All employees are treated with dignity with a view to maintain a work environment free of sexual harassment whether physical, verbal or psychological. During Fiscal year 2024, the Company has not received any complaints of sexual harassment.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

The particulars of Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS OUTGO

During the period under review there was 3,251.06 Lakhs as Foreign Exchange Earnings.

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The Disclosures with respect to the Remuneration of Directors and Employees as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 along with, a statement containing particulars of Employees as required under Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure "II" and form part of this report.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All related party transactions are entered on arm’s length basis, in the ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Accordingly, no transactions are being reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. However, the details of the transactions with the Related Party are provided in the Company’s financial statements in accordance with the Accounting Standards.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed. The internal financial control of the company is adequate to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, timely preparation of reliable financial information, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, safeguarding of the assets, and that the business is conducted in an orderly and efficient manner.

DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

As the Members are aware, your Company’s shares are tradable compulsorily in Electronic Form and the Company has established connectivity with both the Depositories in the Country i.e. NSDL and CDSL. In view of the various advantages offered by the Depository System, Members are requested to avail of the facility of dematerialization of the Company’s shares on either of the aforesaid Depositories.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct, which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all Employees in the course of day-to-day business operations of the Company. Certificate is attached as Annexure III.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that the applicable secretarial standards i.e., SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meeting of the Board of Directors’ and ‘Meeting of General Meeting, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

LISTING OF SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE

The Company’s equity shares are listed on emerge platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT (BRR)

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required by regulation 34(2) (f) of the SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirement) regulations, 2015 is not applicable on company for the financial year ending, March 31, 2024.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in Securities by the Directors and Designated Employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency. We ensure that we evolve & follow the corporate governance guidelines & best practices sincerely to boost long term shareholder value legally, ethically & sustainably. We consider it an inherent responsibility to disclose timely and accurate information regarding its operations and performance. We also endeavor to maximize shareholders value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions. During year, our company is Listed on Emerge Platform of National Stock exchange of India Limited (NSE), by virtue of Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulation 17 to 27 and Clause (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of schedule V is not applicable to the company.

EDUCATION, TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT

In an ever changing and fast paced corporate world, training and development is an indispensable function and management of Arabian Petroleum Limited believes that training presents a prime opportunity to expand the knowledge base of all employees. A structured training and development program are organized for employees to have a consistent experience and background knowledge. We encourage a culture of continual learning among employees through various Training & development sessions within the organization. Arabian Petroleum Limited team always focus on producing targeted and tangible results for the business, treat it seriously and consider it a capital investment and make it results-driven. The results from our training and development initiatives have been very positive and clearly presented the enhanced productivity, efficiency & effectiveness.

BOARD POLICIES

We seek to promote and follow the highest level of ethical standards in all our business transactions guided by our value system. The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 mandate the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. The Corporate governance policies are available on the Company’s website, at www.arabianpetroleum.co.in.The policies are reviewed periodically by the board and update as needed.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The brief outline of the CSR policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year are set out in Annexure ‘IV’ of this report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. This Policy is available on the Company’s website at www.arabianpetroleum.co.in.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) / CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) CERTIFICATION

Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements formulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the CEO/CFO certification is not applicable to your Company as it is an SME Listed Entity.

OTHER DISCLOSURES a. The Company does not have any scheme or provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees/ Directors or by trustees for the benefit of employees/ Directors; b. The Company has not issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise; c. The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares/ESOP/ RSUs to its directors or employees; and d. There was no revision of financial statements and Board’s report of the Company during the year under review.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to thank the Shareholders, Clients, Bankers and Others associated with the Company for their continued support during the year. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the dedication and commitment of the Employees at all levels.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD For ARABIAN PETROLEUM LIMITED SD/- HEMANT DALSUKHRAI MEHTA MANAGING DIRECTOR DIN: 02507616

Registered Office

Plot 14-B, Morivali M.I.D.C., Opp. Positive Packaging, Ambernath (W), Thane, Ambernath, Maharashtra, India, 421505 CIN: U23200MH2009PLC191109 Dated: September 07, 2024 Place: Mumbai