Arabian Petroleum Ltd Summary

Arabian Petroleum Limited was originally incorporated as Arabian Petroleum Private Limited dated March 20, 2009 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Company on November 11, 2011 and consequently, name was changed to Arabian Petroleum Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 16, 2011. The Company is into the business of manufacturing wide range of Lubricants including Specialty Oils, Coolants etc., used for application in automobiles and Industrial machines. The business is categorized into two distinctive product division: Automotive Lubricants - Arzol and Industrial Lubricants - SPL. The Company took over manufacturing and trading business of Industrial & Automotive Lubricants from the Proprietorship Firm Arabian Petroleum run by the Proprietor, Hemant D Mehta HUF vide Business Takeover Agreement dated December 25, 2015. The Company set up its own manufacturing plant in Ambernath. Thereafter, it started manufacturing activities with 10 blending machines. In 2018, the Company opened their first depot in Nagpur. It expanded with opening of first depot in Northern region at Gurugram andanother Depot at Indore. In year 2019, it further expanded the manufacturing activities to Factory Unit-2 at Ambernath and added 2 more blending machines with total installed capacity of 40590 KLPA. In 2021, it opened some more depots at Ludhiana, Rajkot and Aurangabad. It was licensed by American Petroleum Institute (API) to use API mark on some of its products like Arzol Milage Synactiv, Arzol Super Duty and Arzol Synpros. The Company has product approval certification from Volvo Group Trucks Technology, Renault Group and MACK Trucks for product Milage Synactivs 15W-40 engine oil. It recently received OEM approval from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (Formerly - BEML Limited) for their entire range of products like Engine oil, hydraulic oil etc. The Company, apart from these, manufacture and package lubricants on private label basis for some of the customers for B2B as well as B2C verticals. Some of the clientele include: Varroc Engineering Limited, Mahindra First Choice Services Limited, Greaves Cotton Limited, Gabriel India Limited, Ki Mobility Solutions Private Limited - TVS Group Company, HELLA India Lighting Ltd, Petrelplus Inc, Nand Persaud & Co Ltd, J K Files (India) Limited - a Raymond Group Company, Godrej & Boyce Manfacturing Co. ltd etc. It also have government clientele including BEML Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Indian Air Force, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Indian Navy (Controller of Procurement Material Organisation), Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Indian Railway, Western Coalfields Limited, SouthEastern Coalfields Limited, Northern Coalfields Limited etc.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of issuing upto 28,92,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 20.2 Crore in September, 2023.