Arabian Petroleum Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT </dhhead>

GLOBAL ECONOMIC SCENARIO

The global economy navigated a dynamic landscape amid a spectrum of challenges and opportunities, demonstrating remarkable resilience in 2023. It experienced a steady but slow recovery, achieving a modest growth rate of 3.2% in CY 2023. Factors such as escalating geopolitical conflicts, inflation, higher interest rates, a sluggish recovery in China and volatility in energy prices and food markets, have contributed to the moderation in global economic growth. Furthermore, geopolitical upheaval in the Red Sea route has resulted in higher logistical costs and shipment delays. Global inflation decreased to 6.8% in CY 2023 and is expected to decline further to 5.9% in CY 2024 and 4.5% in CY 2025. The global economy is expected to grow at 3.2% in both CY 2024 and CY 2025. Advanced Economies are projected to witness a modest uptick in growth from 1.6% in CY 2023 to 1.7% in CY 2024 and 1.8% in CY 2025. Emerging Markets and Developing Economies are expected to experience a slight decline from 4.3% in CY 2023 to 4.2% in CY 2024 and CY 2025.

DOMESTIC ECONOMIC SCENARIO

The Indian economy maintained a steady growth trajectory, solidifying its position as the fifth-largest economy in the world. According to the provisional estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) growth released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Indias GDP growth rate has exceeded the second advance estimate and provisionally stands at 8.2% in FY 2023-24 compared to 7.0% in FY 2022-23. The overall economic growth was supported by strong domestic demand, increased investment, moderate inflation, and a stable interest rate environment. The growth observed in IIP, manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), per capita income, Goods & Services Tax (GST) collections, and increasing private capital expenditure collectively signifies strong economic momentum. Furthermore, headline inflation softened to 5.4% during FY 2023-24 from 6.7% in the previous year. India’s economic outlook remains promising, with the IMF projecting a GDP growth rate of 6.8% in FY 2024-25 and 6.5% in FY 2025-26. The economy is poised to benefit from the demographic dividend, increased capital expenditure, proactive government policies, robust consumer demand, and improving rural consumption prospects. The government’s continued emphasis on capital expenditure, and key government initiatives such as ‘Make in India 2.0’, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and the PLI scheme are poised to bolster the infrastructural and manufacturing base, boost exports and position India as a global manufacturing hub.

India is anticipated to retain its position as the fastest growing major economy, with an estimated GDP growth of 7.2% in FY 2024-25. This suggests that the country is well on track to achieve its target of becoming a $5 trillion economy in the near term.

INDUSTRY REVIEW

India is the third largest lubricant market in the world after the US and China. This significant development in the industry has resulted in the industry experts describing it as ‘Shining Bright’. The domestic lubricant market is projected to grow at a volume CAGR of 3% and value CAGR of 6% (according to Kline & Co.) over the next decade, reflecting its potential for sustained growth. The growth in the Indian lubricant industry is anticipated to be influenced by expansion in the automotive and industrial activities. The presence of a huge population, moderate vehicle penetration, favourable demographics, infrastructure development and government support to manufacturing sector are anticipated to augur well for the expansion of the lubricant industry. The value growth is expected to be even higher with product premiumization. These factors make the country one of the fastest-growing key markets globally, with the potential for both volume and value growth. Sectors such as manufacturing, transportation and storage services are fundamental demand drivers for lubricants. Over the next decade, these sectors are projected to grow substantially and, in turn, propel the lubricant market forward. Moreover, in the coming years, India is anticipated to contribute a quarter of the volume to the global lubricant industry. In addition to this, the domestic demand for lubricants is anticipated to grow further. With increased awareness of enhanced maintenance and rising purchasing power among individuals, a shift towards use of premium lubricants is expected.

INDIAN LUBRICANT INDUSTRY

Growth Catalysts

Automotive growth - The expanding automotive sector, driven by rising vehicle ownership, especially two wheelers and passenger cars, will significantly boost demand for lubricants in India. Increased rural vehicle usage and growing logistics, with more commercial vehicles on the road, will further propel lubricant consumption, particularly heavy-duty variants. Vehicle Ownership Potential - As income levels rise in India, crossing the $2,700 per annum threshold, vehicle ownership is expected to surge, contributing to greater demand for automotive lubricants. Strong Prospects from the Rural Economy - Along with increased mechanization and automation of farming activities, machinery such as tractors finds extensive usage in the agriculture sector. This is expected to drive demand for lubricants in the rural economy as well.

Accelerated Investments in Infrastructure Building - The government’s commitment to a massive infrastructure upgrade, with the H 100 lakh crore capex plan for multi-modal connectivity, is expected to boost infrastructure development within the country, further increasing the demand for industrial lubricants. Advancement of Engine Technology - With a focus on emission control and efficiency, new technology is being used to improve the capacity of engines. The replacement of older BS III or BS IV with newer BS VI will enhance fuel efficiency and increase the demand for superior-quality lubricants. Along with this, increased use of lighter viscosity and synthetic oils will further drive value growth.

India’s positioning as a Manufacturing Hub - The government’s emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India has helped increase the manufacturing output of Indian companies and positioned the country as a global manufacturing hub. The China+1 strategy is also enhancing India’s prospects as a manufacturing hub.

Positive Demographic Trends - Urban migration and a younger population are fueling demand for personal and commercial transportation, thereby increasing lubricant usage. The expected doubling of the middle class by 2047 will further drive demand for higher quality products, brands, and services in the vehicle and lubricant markets.

OUR BUSINESS:

We are in the business of manufacturing wide range of Lubricants including Specialty Oils, Coolants etc used for Industrial and Automotive applications. Our business is categorized into two distinctive product division: (i) Automotive Lubricants Arzol and (ii) Industrial Lubricants SPL. We are dedicated to consistently providing products that deliver stellar quality and comply with statutory requirements in the Automotive and Industrial Lubricants domain.

Our domestic and international customers are spread across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical, FMCG, chemicals, steel, rubber and tyre, power, civil engineering, electrical appliances, textile, telecommunication, chemical, cables and conductors and automobile industry etc. Apart from private players, we also derive our revenues under the contracts from the Government sectors (both central and state) and associated entities. We are honored to be one of the suppliers of lubricants to the Indian Armed Forces and have successfully delivered lubricant products to Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy across various parts of the country.

We have product approval certification from Volvo Group Trucks Technology, Renault Group and MACK Trucks for our product "Milage Synactivs 15W-40" engine oil. We have recently received OEM approval from Bharat Earth Movers Limited

(Formerly BEML Limited) for their entire range of products like Engine oil, hydraulic oil etc.

We also manufacture and package lubricants on private label basis for some of the customers for B2B as well as B2C verticals. Some of our clientele include: Varroc Engineering Limited, Mahindra First Choice Services Limited, Greaves Cotton Limited, Gabriel India Limited, Ki Mobility Solutions Private Limited - TVS Group Company, HELLA India Lighting Ltd, Petrel plus Inc, Nand Persaud & Co Ltd, J K Files (India) Limited - a Raymond Group Company, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. ltd etc. We also have government clientele including BEML Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Indian Air Force, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Indian Navy (Controller of Procurement Material Organisation), Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Indian Railway, Western Coalfields Limited, South-Eastern Coalfields Limited, Northern Coalfields Limited etc. Furthermore, we are exporting our products to countries like: Guyana, Oman, Qatar, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Sierre Leone, Zambia, Bangladesh, Chile, Jordan, Seychelles, Maldives, Fiji, Congo, Gautemala, Suriname, Peru, Mauritius, Dubai etc.

OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS

We are one of the few manufacturers in India with comprehensive in-house capabilities of developing and manufacturing various types of Automotive and Industrial Lubricants including Specialty Oils, Coolants etc. Our products cater to multiple industries like: pharmaceutical, FMCG, chemicals, steel, rubber and tyre, power, civil engineering, electrical appliances, textile, telecommunication, chemical, cables and conductors and automobile industry etc. Our Company develops and manufactures a wide range of lubricating products with excellent demulsibility, oxidation and high thermal stability, low operational cost, protection against rust and corrosion, improved cleanliness, good water separating capability etc. We have special tailor-made products for onward usage by our customers to ensure efficient and effective functioning of their engines, appliances or machineries contributing to reduction in wear, noise and vibration levels through proper lubrication. All raw materials procured for manufacturing our products are sourced from trusted vendors and our quality control team applies stringent quality measurements at every manufacturing stage to ensure low rejection rate such that our finished product confirms to the exact requirement of our customers and successfully passes all validations and quality checks.

Moreover, our company has entered into exclusive agreement with the subsidiary company of Ukraine based XADO group for use of its raw materials with revitalizing technology in blending its PROBUZ and REVERTO lubricants. Owing to the critical end applications of our products and such stringent quality requirements, we believe it becomes very difficult for new players to get qualified for the products we manufacture.

Strengthening our Industrial and Automotive lubricants products portfolio

We believe increased focus on Industrial and Automotive lubricants product portfolio will result in consolidating our market position, broadening our offering capabilities in the industry and enhancing our brand visibility. We propose to strategically move along the production chain and diversify our product offerings beyond the existing range of oils, lubricants and greases we currently offer. We intend to further diversify our product base and include more value-added products which yield better margins such as Specialty metalworking fluids, Auto care range of products, Mechanical Maintenance products, etc.

