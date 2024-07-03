Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹19.05
Prev. Close₹19.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.12
Day's High₹19.05
Day's Low₹18
52 Week's High₹43
52 Week's Low₹18.55
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.19
P/E31.09
EPS0.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.3
14.16
5.9
5.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.77
6.56
11.39
9.43
Net Worth
39.07
20.72
17.29
15.33
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
69.24
36.77
36.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
69.24
36.77
36.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.96
4.23
4.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Yasons Chemex Care Ltd
Summary
Yasons Chemex Care Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 17, 2017 at Ahmedabad with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of dyes and pigment paste; and FMCG products. Within dyes, the Company manufacture wide range of dyes such as reactive dyes, direct dyes, basic dyes, vat dyes and food colorants. The dyes manufactured can be broadly classified under the following type like natural dyes, synthetic dyes, and synthetic organic dyes. It manufactures multiple shades of dyes and a wide range of pigment paste from various chemicals. Within FMCG, it manufacture or package products such as hair oil, perfumes & deodorant, handmade soap, sanitizer, etc., under their own brand name PLXO. Apart from these, it trade in both dyes, pigment and pigments paste, which is primarily for meeting customer requirements. It offer color solutions directly or indirectly (trader) for various industries like textile, paper, paints, inks, soap, plastic, wood, detergents and FMCG.The Company has two manufacturing facilities situated in Gujarat. It manufactures dyes and pigment paste at their Unit I facility situated at Vatva, Ahmedabad with an installed capacity of 650 MTPA per annum. Further, it manufactures Unit II FMCG products at Sanand District, Ahmedabad with an installed capacity of 350 LTR per annum. The Company manufactures dyes and pigment paste of various concentrations for the pricing of product. It procure quality raw ma
Read More
The Yasons Chemex Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd is ₹36.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd is 31.09 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yasons Chemex Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd is ₹18.55 and ₹43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yasons Chemex Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.75%, 6 Month at -20.40%, 3 Month at -5.24% and 1 Month at -8.51%.
