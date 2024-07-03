Summary

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 17, 2017 at Ahmedabad with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of dyes and pigment paste; and FMCG products. Within dyes, the Company manufacture wide range of dyes such as reactive dyes, direct dyes, basic dyes, vat dyes and food colorants. The dyes manufactured can be broadly classified under the following type like natural dyes, synthetic dyes, and synthetic organic dyes. It manufactures multiple shades of dyes and a wide range of pigment paste from various chemicals. Within FMCG, it manufacture or package products such as hair oil, perfumes & deodorant, handmade soap, sanitizer, etc., under their own brand name PLXO. Apart from these, it trade in both dyes, pigment and pigments paste, which is primarily for meeting customer requirements. It offer color solutions directly or indirectly (trader) for various industries like textile, paper, paints, inks, soap, plastic, wood, detergents and FMCG.The Company has two manufacturing facilities situated in Gujarat. It manufactures dyes and pigment paste at their Unit I facility situated at Vatva, Ahmedabad with an installed capacity of 650 MTPA per annum. Further, it manufactures Unit II FMCG products at Sanand District, Ahmedabad with an installed capacity of 350 LTR per annum. The Company manufactures dyes and pigment paste of various concentrations for the pricing of product. It procure quality raw ma

Read More