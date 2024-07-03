iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd Share Price

18.75
(-5.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.05
  • Day's High19.05
  • 52 Wk High43
  • Prev. Close19.9
  • Day's Low18
  • 52 Wk Low 18.55
  • Turnover (lac)10.12
  • P/E31.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

19.05

Prev. Close

19.9

Turnover(Lac.)

10.12

Day's High

19.05

Day's Low

18

52 Week's High

43

52 Week's Low

18.55

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.19

P/E

31.09

EPS

0.64

Divi. Yield

0

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:16 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jul-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.46%

Non-Promoter- 48.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.3

14.16

5.9

5.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.77

6.56

11.39

9.43

Net Worth

39.07

20.72

17.29

15.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

69.24

36.77

36.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

69.24

36.77

36.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.96

4.23

4.23

View Annually Results

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Yasons Chemex Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yasons Chemex Care Ltd

Summary

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 17, 2017 at Ahmedabad with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of dyes and pigment paste; and FMCG products. Within dyes, the Company manufacture wide range of dyes such as reactive dyes, direct dyes, basic dyes, vat dyes and food colorants. The dyes manufactured can be broadly classified under the following type like natural dyes, synthetic dyes, and synthetic organic dyes. It manufactures multiple shades of dyes and a wide range of pigment paste from various chemicals. Within FMCG, it manufacture or package products such as hair oil, perfumes & deodorant, handmade soap, sanitizer, etc., under their own brand name PLXO. Apart from these, it trade in both dyes, pigment and pigments paste, which is primarily for meeting customer requirements. It offer color solutions directly or indirectly (trader) for various industries like textile, paper, paints, inks, soap, plastic, wood, detergents and FMCG.The Company has two manufacturing facilities situated in Gujarat. It manufactures dyes and pigment paste at their Unit I facility situated at Vatva, Ahmedabad with an installed capacity of 650 MTPA per annum. Further, it manufactures Unit II FMCG products at Sanand District, Ahmedabad with an installed capacity of 350 LTR per annum. The Company manufactures dyes and pigment paste of various concentrations for the pricing of product. It procure quality raw ma
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Yasons Chemex Care Ltd share price today?

The Yasons Chemex Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd is ₹36.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd is 31.09 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yasons Chemex Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd is ₹18.55 and ₹43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd?

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.75%, 6 Month at -20.40%, 3 Month at -5.24% and 1 Month at -8.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.53 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Yasons Chemex Care Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.