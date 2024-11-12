|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 15, 2024. Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 15, 2024. Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Authorization of Key Managerial Personnel(s) for the purpose of determining Materiality of an Event or Information.. Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mrs Riddhi Sumit Shah as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. March 15, 2024. Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in Company Secretary/Compliance Officer
