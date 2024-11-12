Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2024.

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Yasons Chemex Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024