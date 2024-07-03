SectorChemicals
Open₹26.82
Prev. Close₹25.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.66
Day's High₹26.82
Day's Low₹26.82
52 Week's High₹38.78
52 Week's Low₹19
Book Value₹311.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.57
26.57
26.57
26.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
801.06
804.52
829.2
835.48
Net Worth
827.63
831.09
855.77
862.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
258.19
347.89
314.07
275.28
yoy growth (%)
-25.78
10.76
14.09
11.17
Raw materials
-148.54
-214.92
-229.55
-216.84
As % of sales
57.53
61.77
73.08
78.77
Employee costs
-6.3
-4.58
-2.81
-2.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
51.96
73.51
46.96
26.44
Depreciation
-16.61
-15.09
-13.67
-10.93
Tax paid
-4.94
-21.11
-4.73
0.34
Working capital
18.95
44.84
-13.02
32.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.78
10.76
14.09
11.17
Op profit growth
-35.75
42.61
53.18
44.19
EBIT growth
-34.45
49.56
55.99
65.79
Net profit growth
-10.26
24.06
57.68
105.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok G Rajani
Executive Director
Asitkumar Bhowmik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manisha Solanki
Independent Director
Ronen Joshi
Independent Director
Amit Pandya
Independent Director
Monisha Bhavnani
Executive Director
Siva Prasad Rao Buddi.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Seya Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in October 1990, Seya Industries Limited is currently promoted by Ashok G Rajani, who have interests in two other companies , called as Vidhata Chemicals and Sriman Chemicals. The Company, in April 1993, came out with a public issue of 33 lac equity shares, aggregating Rs 3.30 Crore to part-finance the Rs 28 Crore project to manufacture benzene-based organic chemicals. The Company is in the business of manufacture of speciality chemical intermediates having applications in the manufacture ofPharmaceuticals (like Paracetamol, floxacins, etc), Personal & Health Care Products (like Hair dyes), Printing Inks & Paints (used in Laser/Ink jet Printers, for Road markings, etc), Agrochemicals (like DDT, etc) Insecticides/Pesticides (like Quinalphos, Mortein, Baygon, etc),Rubber chemicals (for Leather protection), Textile dyes, Thermic fluids (used as heating medium), etc. The main products of the Company comprises of Para Nitro Chlorobenzene(PNCB), Ortho Nitro Chlorobenzene (ONCB), Mono Chlorobenzene (MCB), etc. The major consumers of its products are Atul Products, Polyolefin Industries, Indian Dyestuffs, Jaysynth Dyechem, etc. About 50% of the MCB production is consumed internally to manufacture PNCB and ONCB. The company has a marketing tie-up with Agio Corporation, US, to export 50% of its annual production to the US and Europe. Apart from this, it specializes in manufacture and marketing of Chlorination and Nitration products based on Benzene and aims to become the
Read More
The Seya Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Seya Industries Ltd is ₹71.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Seya Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Seya Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Seya Industries Ltd is ₹19 and ₹38.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Seya Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.99%, 3 Years at -24.62%, 1 Year at 24.03%, 6 Month at 2.20%, 3 Month at -10.35% and 1 Month at 4.20%.
