Seya Industries Ltd Share Price

26.82
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:45 PM

  • Open26.82
  • Day's High26.82
  • 52 Wk High38.78
  • Prev. Close25.55
  • Day's Low26.82
  • 52 Wk Low 19
  • Turnover (lac)0.66
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value311.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Seya Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

26.82

Prev. Close

25.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.66

Day's High

26.82

Day's Low

26.82

52 Week's High

38.78

52 Week's Low

19

Book Value

311.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

71.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Seya Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Oct, 2024

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Seya Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Seya Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.67%

Non-Institutions: 34.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Seya Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.57

26.57

26.57

26.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

801.06

804.52

829.2

835.48

Net Worth

827.63

831.09

855.77

862.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

258.19

347.89

314.07

275.28

yoy growth (%)

-25.78

10.76

14.09

11.17

Raw materials

-148.54

-214.92

-229.55

-216.84

As % of sales

57.53

61.77

73.08

78.77

Employee costs

-6.3

-4.58

-2.81

-2.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

51.96

73.51

46.96

26.44

Depreciation

-16.61

-15.09

-13.67

-10.93

Tax paid

-4.94

-21.11

-4.73

0.34

Working capital

18.95

44.84

-13.02

32.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.78

10.76

14.09

11.17

Op profit growth

-35.75

42.61

53.18

44.19

EBIT growth

-34.45

49.56

55.99

65.79

Net profit growth

-10.26

24.06

57.68

105.54

No Record Found

Seya Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Seya Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok G Rajani

Executive Director

Asitkumar Bhowmik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manisha Solanki

Independent Director

Ronen Joshi

Independent Director

Amit Pandya

Independent Director

Monisha Bhavnani

Executive Director

Siva Prasad Rao Buddi.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Seya Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in October 1990, Seya Industries Limited is currently promoted by Ashok G Rajani, who have interests in two other companies , called as Vidhata Chemicals and Sriman Chemicals. The Company, in April 1993, came out with a public issue of 33 lac equity shares, aggregating Rs 3.30 Crore to part-finance the Rs 28 Crore project to manufacture benzene-based organic chemicals. The Company is in the business of manufacture of speciality chemical intermediates having applications in the manufacture ofPharmaceuticals (like Paracetamol, floxacins, etc), Personal & Health Care Products (like Hair dyes), Printing Inks & Paints (used in Laser/Ink jet Printers, for Road markings, etc), Agrochemicals (like DDT, etc) Insecticides/Pesticides (like Quinalphos, Mortein, Baygon, etc),Rubber chemicals (for Leather protection), Textile dyes, Thermic fluids (used as heating medium), etc. The main products of the Company comprises of Para Nitro Chlorobenzene(PNCB), Ortho Nitro Chlorobenzene (ONCB), Mono Chlorobenzene (MCB), etc. The major consumers of its products are Atul Products, Polyolefin Industries, Indian Dyestuffs, Jaysynth Dyechem, etc. About 50% of the MCB production is consumed internally to manufacture PNCB and ONCB. The company has a marketing tie-up with Agio Corporation, US, to export 50% of its annual production to the US and Europe. Apart from this, it specializes in manufacture and marketing of Chlorination and Nitration products based on Benzene and aims to become the
Company FAQs

What is the Seya Industries Ltd share price today?

The Seya Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Seya Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Seya Industries Ltd is ₹71.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Seya Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Seya Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Seya Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Seya Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Seya Industries Ltd is ₹19 and ₹38.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Seya Industries Ltd?

Seya Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.99%, 3 Years at -24.62%, 1 Year at 24.03%, 6 Month at 2.20%, 3 Month at -10.35% and 1 Month at 4.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Seya Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Seya Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.50 %
Institutions - 0.68 %
Public - 34.82 %

