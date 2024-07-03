Summary

Incorporated in October 1990, Seya Industries Limited is currently promoted by Ashok G Rajani, who have interests in two other companies , called as Vidhata Chemicals and Sriman Chemicals. The Company, in April 1993, came out with a public issue of 33 lac equity shares, aggregating Rs 3.30 Crore to part-finance the Rs 28 Crore project to manufacture benzene-based organic chemicals. The Company is in the business of manufacture of speciality chemical intermediates having applications in the manufacture ofPharmaceuticals (like Paracetamol, floxacins, etc), Personal & Health Care Products (like Hair dyes), Printing Inks & Paints (used in Laser/Ink jet Printers, for Road markings, etc), Agrochemicals (like DDT, etc) Insecticides/Pesticides (like Quinalphos, Mortein, Baygon, etc),Rubber chemicals (for Leather protection), Textile dyes, Thermic fluids (used as heating medium), etc. The main products of the Company comprises of Para Nitro Chlorobenzene(PNCB), Ortho Nitro Chlorobenzene (ONCB), Mono Chlorobenzene (MCB), etc. The major consumers of its products are Atul Products, Polyolefin Industries, Indian Dyestuffs, Jaysynth Dyechem, etc. About 50% of the MCB production is consumed internally to manufacture PNCB and ONCB. The company has a marketing tie-up with Agio Corporation, US, to export 50% of its annual production to the US and Europe. Apart from this, it specializes in manufacture and marketing of Chlorination and Nitration products based on Benzene and aims to become the

