Seya Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in October 1990, Seya Industries Limited is currently promoted by Ashok G Rajani, who have interests in two other companies , called as Vidhata Chemicals and Sriman Chemicals. The Company, in April 1993, came out with a public issue of 33 lac equity shares, aggregating Rs 3.30 Crore to part-finance the Rs 28 Crore project to manufacture benzene-based organic chemicals. The Company is in the business of manufacture of speciality chemical intermediates having applications in the manufacture ofPharmaceuticals (like Paracetamol, floxacins, etc), Personal & Health Care Products (like Hair dyes), Printing Inks & Paints (used in Laser/Ink jet Printers, for Road markings, etc), Agrochemicals (like DDT, etc) Insecticides/Pesticides (like Quinalphos, Mortein, Baygon, etc),Rubber chemicals (for Leather protection), Textile dyes, Thermic fluids (used as heating medium), etc. The main products of the Company comprises of Para Nitro Chlorobenzene(PNCB), Ortho Nitro Chlorobenzene (ONCB), Mono Chlorobenzene (MCB), etc. The major consumers of its products are Atul Products, Polyolefin Industries, Indian Dyestuffs, Jaysynth Dyechem, etc. About 50% of the MCB production is consumed internally to manufacture PNCB and ONCB. The company has a marketing tie-up with Agio Corporation, US, to export 50% of its annual production to the US and Europe. Apart from this, it specializes in manufacture and marketing of Chlorination and Nitration products based on Benzene and aims to become the largest producer of benzene based chemical intermediates in the world. It is engaged in manufacture of Speciality Chemicals at its most modern state of art manufacturing facilities in MIDC Tarapur, Boisar a notified chemical manufacturing zone 90 kms from Mumbai.Whether the products are used to supply the necessities of modern life or some of the first convenience products needed in developing countries, Company manufactures and markets products that have application in various fields that improve the quality of peoples lives. From Bulk Chemicals to Speciality Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals to Pigments, Agrochemicals to Rubber Chemicals, Seyas products support a variety of fields of applications including, but not limited to Medicine, Agriculture, Dyes, Textiles, Rubber, and Plastics.The R&D activities are focused on all aspects of the process continuum - from scientific conceptualization through plant scale-up to customer end-use. Their creative, energetic research teams, range of sophisticated State-of-Art equipment and capabilities in handling various types of Chemicals with a scalable Pilot Production facility, for quantities ranging from a few kilos to ton lots, are committed to working with customers to design effective, strategic solutions. During year 2016-17, Company completed modernisation and upgradation Project of its Nitro Chlorobenzene manufacturing plant which resulted in Increase in Raw material efficiency, Improvement in product quality, Reduction in Utilities consumption, increase in ease of operation and more over increase in Capacity of Nitro Chlorobenzenes from 15000 TPA to 33000 TPA.