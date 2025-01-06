iifl-logo-icon 1
Seya Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

26.82
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025

Seya Industries FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

51.96

73.51

46.96

26.44

Depreciation

-16.61

-15.09

-13.67

-10.93

Tax paid

-4.94

-21.11

-4.73

0.34

Working capital

18.95

44.84

-13.02

32.85

Other operating items

Operating

49.35

82.13

15.53

48.7

Capital expenditure

31.34

403.48

-29.58

52.73

Free cash flow

80.69

485.61

-14.04

101.43

Equity raised

1,464.52

1,172.13

247.22

410.79

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

582.25

486.44

526.58

418.13

Dividends paid

0

2.44

2.44

1.32

Net in cash

2,127.46

2,146.64

762.21

931.67

