Seya Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
51.96
73.51
46.96
26.44
Depreciation
-16.61
-15.09
-13.67
-10.93
Tax paid
-4.94
-21.11
-4.73
0.34
Working capital
18.95
44.84
-13.02
32.85
Other operating items
Operating
49.35
82.13
15.53
48.7
Capital expenditure
31.34
403.48
-29.58
52.73
Free cash flow
80.69
485.61
-14.04
101.43
Equity raised
1,464.52
1,172.13
247.22
410.79
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
582.25
486.44
526.58
418.13
Dividends paid
0
2.44
2.44
1.32
Net in cash
2,127.46
2,146.64
762.21
931.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.