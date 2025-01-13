iifl-logo-icon 1
Seya Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

28.07
(-5.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:56:50 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.57

26.57

26.57

26.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

801.06

804.52

829.2

835.48

Net Worth

827.63

831.09

855.77

862.05

Minority Interest

Debt

770.98

769.62

766.6

771.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

12.42

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,598.61

1,613.13

1,622.37

1,633.1

Fixed Assets

1,466.55

1,484.52

1,502.55

1,572.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

20.37

31.09

0

0

Networking Capital

110.25

96.01

117.67

58.81

Inventories

7.49

7.49

22.2

19.43

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.3

0.3

4.37

19.32

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

116.17

102.66

112.37

110.83

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.12

-2.59

-5.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-13.71

-14.32

-18.68

-85.31

Cash

1.44

1.51

2.15

2.06

Total Assets

1,598.61

1,613.13

1,622.37

1,633.1

