Seya Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.57
26.57
26.57
26.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
801.06
804.52
829.2
835.48
Net Worth
827.63
831.09
855.77
862.05
Minority Interest
Debt
770.98
769.62
766.6
771.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
12.42
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,598.61
1,613.13
1,622.37
1,633.1
Fixed Assets
1,466.55
1,484.52
1,502.55
1,572.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.37
31.09
0
0
Networking Capital
110.25
96.01
117.67
58.81
Inventories
7.49
7.49
22.2
19.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.3
0.3
4.37
19.32
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
116.17
102.66
112.37
110.83
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.12
-2.59
-5.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-13.71
-14.32
-18.68
-85.31
Cash
1.44
1.51
2.15
2.06
Total Assets
1,598.61
1,613.13
1,622.37
1,633.1
