iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Seya Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.16
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:26:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Seya Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

258.19

347.89

314.07

275.28

yoy growth (%)

-25.78

10.76

14.09

11.17

Raw materials

-148.54

-214.92

-229.55

-216.84

As % of sales

57.53

61.77

73.08

78.77

Employee costs

-6.3

-4.58

-2.81

-2.14

As % of sales

2.44

1.31

0.89

0.77

Other costs

-35.62

-22.96

-7.78

-8.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.79

6.6

2.47

2.92

Operating profit

67.72

105.42

73.92

48.25

OPM

26.22

30.3

23.53

17.52

Depreciation

-16.61

-15.09

-13.67

-10.93

Interest expense

-7.91

-17.85

-14.12

-12.71

Other income

8.77

1.04

0.84

1.83

Profit before tax

51.96

73.51

46.96

26.44

Taxes

-4.94

-21.11

-4.73

0.34

Tax rate

-9.51

-28.72

-10.07

1.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

47.01

52.39

42.23

26.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

47.01

52.39

42.23

26.78

yoy growth (%)

-10.26

24.06

57.68

105.54

NPM

18.21

15.06

13.44

9.72

Seya Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Seya Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.