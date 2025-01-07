Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
258.19
347.89
314.07
275.28
yoy growth (%)
-25.78
10.76
14.09
11.17
Raw materials
-148.54
-214.92
-229.55
-216.84
As % of sales
57.53
61.77
73.08
78.77
Employee costs
-6.3
-4.58
-2.81
-2.14
As % of sales
2.44
1.31
0.89
0.77
Other costs
-35.62
-22.96
-7.78
-8.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.79
6.6
2.47
2.92
Operating profit
67.72
105.42
73.92
48.25
OPM
26.22
30.3
23.53
17.52
Depreciation
-16.61
-15.09
-13.67
-10.93
Interest expense
-7.91
-17.85
-14.12
-12.71
Other income
8.77
1.04
0.84
1.83
Profit before tax
51.96
73.51
46.96
26.44
Taxes
-4.94
-21.11
-4.73
0.34
Tax rate
-9.51
-28.72
-10.07
1.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
47.01
52.39
42.23
26.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
47.01
52.39
42.23
26.78
yoy growth (%)
-10.26
24.06
57.68
105.54
NPM
18.21
15.06
13.44
9.72
