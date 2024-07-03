Summary

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd was incorporated in March, 2005. The Company is the leading producer of Calcium Hypo Chloride, Stable Bleaching Powder, Sulphuric Acid and other chemicals.Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo, the torch bearer of the conglomerate, is the only Indian manufacturer of Calcium Hypochlorite, and one of the very few in the world. A state-of-the-art sodium process technology developed through in-house R&D efforts helps the company in manufacturing the product with a chlorine content of 65% to 70%.The business of manufacturing of industrial chemicals was vested in the Company effective on 1st April, 2005 through Scheme of Arrangement in June, 2006 and generation of Wind Energy in 2008. The Company products can be broadly classified under Inorganic chemicals. The generation of thermal power was commissioned during year 2013-14. Later, Company commissioned Sulphuric Acid Plant (III) with a capacity of 180 Tons Per day and also Calcium Hypo Chlorite Plant Stream No.7 was commissioned to increase the plant capacity of Calcium Hypo Chlorite in 2018-19.

