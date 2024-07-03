Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹798.7
Prev. Close₹782
Turnover(Lac.)₹159.02
Day's High₹808.05
Day's Low₹792.1
52 Week's High₹942
52 Week's Low₹441
Book Value₹494.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,363.92
P/E14.59
EPS53.63
Divi. Yield0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.16
17.16
17.16
17.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
784.89
733.88
553.15
370.84
Net Worth
802.05
751.04
570.31
388
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
910.82
689.1
551.05
366.48
yoy growth (%)
32.17
25.05
50.36
0.83
Raw materials
-631.94
-436.58
-392.88
-217.5
As % of sales
69.38
63.35
71.29
59.34
Employee costs
-23.68
-22.52
-19.05
-15.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
80.86
45.44
21.52
18.35
Depreciation
-50.6
-50.27
-18.66
-24.65
Tax paid
-20.27
-7.53
-0.4
3.86
Working capital
78.82
89.43
28.26
-3.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.17
25.05
50.36
0.83
Op profit growth
27.79
133.19
-8.56
12.86
EBIT growth
55.25
94.94
15.31
-31.62
Net profit growth
59.83
3.56
99.21
-1.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
866.01
1,650.12
1,267.27
910.83
689.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
866.01
1,650.12
1,267.27
910.83
689.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.15
34.11
10.68
6.63
3.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
TUMBALAM GOOTY BHARATH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Surekha
Independent Director
P. Ramachandra Gowd
Independent Director
A.Kailashnath
Non Executive Director
H Gurunath Reddy
Independent Director
R Triveni
Non Executive Director
Satyam Gadwal
Reports by Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd
Summary
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd was incorporated in March, 2005. The Company is the leading producer of Calcium Hypo Chloride, Stable Bleaching Powder, Sulphuric Acid and other chemicals.Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo, the torch bearer of the conglomerate, is the only Indian manufacturer of Calcium Hypochlorite, and one of the very few in the world. A state-of-the-art sodium process technology developed through in-house R&D efforts helps the company in manufacturing the product with a chlorine content of 65% to 70%.The business of manufacturing of industrial chemicals was vested in the Company effective on 1st April, 2005 through Scheme of Arrangement in June, 2006 and generation of Wind Energy in 2008. The Company products can be broadly classified under Inorganic chemicals. The generation of thermal power was commissioned during year 2013-14. Later, Company commissioned Sulphuric Acid Plant (III) with a capacity of 180 Tons Per day and also Calcium Hypo Chlorite Plant Stream No.7 was commissioned to increase the plant capacity of Calcium Hypo Chlorite in 2018-19.
Read More
The Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹794.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd is ₹1363.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd is 14.59 and 1.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd is ₹441 and ₹942 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.69%, 3 Years at 31.88%, 1 Year at 32.85%, 6 Month at 37.24%, 3 Month at 13.05% and 1 Month at 11.54%.
