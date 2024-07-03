iifl-logo-icon 1
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Share Price

794.6
(1.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:54:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open798.7
  • Day's High808.05
  • 52 Wk High942
  • Prev. Close782
  • Day's Low792.1
  • 52 Wk Low 441
  • Turnover (lac)159.02
  • P/E14.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value494.32
  • EPS53.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,363.92
  • Div. Yield0.38
No Records Found

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

798.7

Prev. Close

782

Turnover(Lac.)

159.02

Day's High

808.05

Day's Low

792.1

52 Week's High

942

52 Week's Low

441

Book Value

494.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,363.92

P/E

14.59

EPS

53.63

Divi. Yield

0.38

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 37.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.16

17.16

17.16

17.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

784.89

733.88

553.15

370.84

Net Worth

802.05

751.04

570.31

388

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

910.82

689.1

551.05

366.48

yoy growth (%)

32.17

25.05

50.36

0.83

Raw materials

-631.94

-436.58

-392.88

-217.5

As % of sales

69.38

63.35

71.29

59.34

Employee costs

-23.68

-22.52

-19.05

-15.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

80.86

45.44

21.52

18.35

Depreciation

-50.6

-50.27

-18.66

-24.65

Tax paid

-20.27

-7.53

-0.4

3.86

Working capital

78.82

89.43

28.26

-3.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.17

25.05

50.36

0.83

Op profit growth

27.79

133.19

-8.56

12.86

EBIT growth

55.25

94.94

15.31

-31.62

Net profit growth

59.83

3.56

99.21

-1.82

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

866.01

1,650.12

1,267.27

910.83

689.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

866.01

1,650.12

1,267.27

910.83

689.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.15

34.11

10.68

6.63

3.92

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

TUMBALAM GOOTY BHARATH

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Surekha

Independent Director

P. Ramachandra Gowd

Independent Director

A.Kailashnath

Non Executive Director

H Gurunath Reddy

Independent Director

R Triveni

Non Executive Director

Satyam Gadwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd

Summary

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd was incorporated in March, 2005. The Company is the leading producer of Calcium Hypo Chloride, Stable Bleaching Powder, Sulphuric Acid and other chemicals.Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo, the torch bearer of the conglomerate, is the only Indian manufacturer of Calcium Hypochlorite, and one of the very few in the world. A state-of-the-art sodium process technology developed through in-house R&D efforts helps the company in manufacturing the product with a chlorine content of 65% to 70%.The business of manufacturing of industrial chemicals was vested in the Company effective on 1st April, 2005 through Scheme of Arrangement in June, 2006 and generation of Wind Energy in 2008. The Company products can be broadly classified under Inorganic chemicals. The generation of thermal power was commissioned during year 2013-14. Later, Company commissioned Sulphuric Acid Plant (III) with a capacity of 180 Tons Per day and also Calcium Hypo Chlorite Plant Stream No.7 was commissioned to increase the plant capacity of Calcium Hypo Chlorite in 2018-19.
Company FAQs

What is the Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd share price today?

The Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹794.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd is ₹1363.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd is 14.59 and 1.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd is ₹441 and ₹942 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd?

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.69%, 3 Years at 31.88%, 1 Year at 32.85%, 6 Month at 37.24%, 3 Month at 13.05% and 1 Month at 11.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.84 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 37.98 %

