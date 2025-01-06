iifl-logo-icon 1
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Cash Flow Statement

762.9
(-2.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Sr.Rayala.Hypo FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

80.86

45.44

21.52

18.35

Depreciation

-50.6

-50.27

-18.66

-24.65

Tax paid

-20.27

-7.53

-0.4

3.86

Working capital

78.82

89.43

28.26

-3.4

Other operating items

Operating

88.8

77.06

30.72

-5.83

Capital expenditure

22.74

61.62

30.06

12.07

Free cash flow

111.54

138.68

60.78

6.23

Equity raised

604.64

559.01

491.15

379.76

Investing

32.01

-86.81

62.01

19.89

Financing

37.98

-20.89

23.19

-25.78

Dividends paid

0

0

3.26

2.32

Net in cash

786.18

590

640.39

382.43

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.