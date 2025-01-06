Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
80.86
45.44
21.52
18.35
Depreciation
-50.6
-50.27
-18.66
-24.65
Tax paid
-20.27
-7.53
-0.4
3.86
Working capital
78.82
89.43
28.26
-3.4
Other operating items
Operating
88.8
77.06
30.72
-5.83
Capital expenditure
22.74
61.62
30.06
12.07
Free cash flow
111.54
138.68
60.78
6.23
Equity raised
604.64
559.01
491.15
379.76
Investing
32.01
-86.81
62.01
19.89
Financing
37.98
-20.89
23.19
-25.78
Dividends paid
0
0
3.26
2.32
Net in cash
786.18
590
640.39
382.43
