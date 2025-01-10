Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.16
17.16
17.16
17.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
784.89
733.88
553.15
370.84
Net Worth
802.05
751.04
570.31
388
Minority Interest
Debt
4.91
15.97
28.06
71.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
53.29
57.68
0.78
0.28
Total Liabilities
860.25
824.69
599.15
459.79
Fixed Assets
103.37
104.91
129.51
134.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
252.96
268.43
163.85
50.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.69
10.11
7.45
5.77
Networking Capital
159.34
212.51
185.07
130.65
Inventories
31.56
125.77
143.98
39.71
Inventory Days
15.91
Sundry Debtors
106.83
148.97
132.08
96.6
Debtor Days
38.71
Other Current Assets
78.31
64.15
98.03
53.75
Sundry Creditors
-15.65
-73.46
-77.07
-12.99
Creditor Days
5.2
Other Current Liabilities
-41.71
-52.92
-111.95
-46.42
Cash
333.89
228.73
113.29
138.53
Total Assets
860.25
824.69
599.17
459.77
