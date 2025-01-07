iifl-logo-icon 1
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

779.6
(2.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:44:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

910.82

689.1

551.05

366.48

yoy growth (%)

32.17

25.05

50.36

0.83

Raw materials

-631.94

-436.58

-392.88

-217.5

As % of sales

69.38

63.35

71.29

59.34

Employee costs

-23.68

-22.52

-19.05

-15.78

As % of sales

2.6

3.26

3.45

4.3

Other costs

-124.87

-128.02

-95.38

-85.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.7

18.57

17.3

23.29

Operating profit

130.31

101.97

43.72

47.82

OPM

14.3

14.79

7.93

13.04

Depreciation

-50.6

-50.27

-18.66

-24.65

Interest expense

-5.47

-10.16

-6.99

-6.38

Other income

6.63

3.91

3.46

1.56

Profit before tax

80.86

45.44

21.52

18.35

Taxes

-20.27

-7.53

-0.4

3.86

Tax rate

-25.06

-16.58

-1.89

21.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

60.59

37.91

21.12

22.21

Exceptional items

0

0

15.48

-3.83

Net profit

60.59

37.91

36.6

18.37

yoy growth (%)

59.83

3.56

99.21

-1.82

NPM

6.65

5.5

6.64

5.01

