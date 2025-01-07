Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
910.82
689.1
551.05
366.48
yoy growth (%)
32.17
25.05
50.36
0.83
Raw materials
-631.94
-436.58
-392.88
-217.5
As % of sales
69.38
63.35
71.29
59.34
Employee costs
-23.68
-22.52
-19.05
-15.78
As % of sales
2.6
3.26
3.45
4.3
Other costs
-124.87
-128.02
-95.38
-85.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.7
18.57
17.3
23.29
Operating profit
130.31
101.97
43.72
47.82
OPM
14.3
14.79
7.93
13.04
Depreciation
-50.6
-50.27
-18.66
-24.65
Interest expense
-5.47
-10.16
-6.99
-6.38
Other income
6.63
3.91
3.46
1.56
Profit before tax
80.86
45.44
21.52
18.35
Taxes
-20.27
-7.53
-0.4
3.86
Tax rate
-25.06
-16.58
-1.89
21.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
60.59
37.91
21.12
22.21
Exceptional items
0
0
15.48
-3.83
Net profit
60.59
37.91
36.6
18.37
yoy growth (%)
59.83
3.56
99.21
-1.82
NPM
6.65
5.5
6.64
5.01
