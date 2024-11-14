iifl-logo-icon 1
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Board Meeting

Sr.Rayala.Hypo CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SREE RAYALASEEMA HI-STRENGTH HYPO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for second quarter/ half year ending 30th September2024 Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Un audited Financial Results for second quarter /Half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
SREE RAYALASEEMA HI-STRENGTH HYPO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. standalone and consolidated un audited financial results for first quarter ending 30th June2024 2. To fix date time venue of AGM and related matters Submission of quarterly standalone and consolidated financial results, AGM date, venue, time, Book closure date, e-voting , dividend payment date etc. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
SREE RAYALASEEMA HI-STRENGTH HYPO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter/ year ending 31st March2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any. Board recommended Rs.3/- per share as final dividend subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting The Board had approved reappointment of Secretarial Auditor, Cost Auditor and Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
SREE RAYALASEEMA HI-STRENGTH HYPO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for third quarter / nine months period ending 31st December2023 Submission of Standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for third quarter/ nine months period ending 31st December,2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

