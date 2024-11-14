Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SREE RAYALASEEMA HI-STRENGTH HYPO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for second quarter/ half year ending 30th September2024 Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Un audited Financial Results for second quarter /Half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

SREE RAYALASEEMA HI-STRENGTH HYPO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. standalone and consolidated un audited financial results for first quarter ending 30th June2024 2. To fix date time venue of AGM and related matters Submission of quarterly standalone and consolidated financial results, AGM date, venue, time, Book closure date, e-voting , dividend payment date etc. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

SREE RAYALASEEMA HI-STRENGTH HYPO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter/ year ending 31st March2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any. Board recommended Rs.3/- per share as final dividend subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting The Board had approved reappointment of Secretarial Auditor, Cost Auditor and Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024