SectorChemicals
Open₹343.45
Prev. Close₹341.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.1
Day's High₹343.45
Day's Low₹343.45
52 Week's High₹458.85
52 Week's Low₹303.8
Book Value₹48.36
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,935.08
P/E34.39
EPS9.94
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.15
22.15
22.15
22.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
335.99
247.44
199.61
158.96
Net Worth
358.14
269.59
221.76
181.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
250.07
129.47
128.85
90.06
yoy growth (%)
93.14
0.48
43.06
20.63
Raw materials
-151.6
-72.55
-75.73
-50.12
As % of sales
60.62
56.03
58.77
55.65
Employee costs
-11.49
-6.96
-6.92
-4.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
56.75
45
29.65
30.14
Depreciation
-2.25
-1.41
-1.11
-0.6
Tax paid
-12.77
-9.01
-6.25
-8.86
Working capital
41.82
33.68
14.99
13.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
93.14
0.48
43.06
20.63
Op profit growth
71.02
12.29
17.85
27.18
EBIT growth
26.37
51.35
-1.93
8.75
Net profit growth
22.2
233.94
-49.36
0.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
568.97
517
368.23
218.51
196.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
568.97
517
368.23
218.51
196.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.54
7.3
5.52
17.49
1.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Surendra Kumar Tibrewala
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
Sanjay S Tibrewala
Executive Director
Aarti Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Alok Dhanuka
Independent Director
Navin Mittal
Independent Director
Bindu Shah
Independent Director
Sunil Vasant Waghmare
Reports by Fineotex Chemical Ltd
Summary
Fineotex Chemical Ltd manufactures over 400 speciality chemicals and enzymes to Textile, Garment, Construction, Leather, Agrochemicals, Adhesive and Water Treatment. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India, located at Mahape, Navi Mumbai and Malaysian Facility located at Bander Baru Bangi with combined production capacity of 22,000MT/p.a. The Company has a global presence across 33 counties and caters to well known companies in India and overseas. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Textile Chemicals, auxiliaries and specialty chemicals.The company has large number of products and offers an entire range of specialty chemicals used in Textiles & Garments Processing namely the Pre-treatment, Printing, Dyeing and Finishing Process. They also offer specialty performance chemicals to the Leather, Agrochemicals, Construction, Water Treatment, Wood, Sticker and Adhesive Industries etcThe company has the latest technology and is continually updated with in house R&D at their Mahape unit which comprises 2 laboratories. Their products have an established international market in countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Colombia, Singapore, etc. Also, their products are sold in Indian cities like Mumbai, Balotra Bhilwara, Delhi, Ludhiana, Tirupur, Karur, Erode, etc.Fineotex Chemical Ltd was incorporated on January 30, 2004 as a private limited company with the name Fineotex Chemical Pvt Ltd in the State of Maharashtra. The com
The Fineotex Chemical Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹343.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fineotex Chemical Ltd is ₹3935.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fineotex Chemical Ltd is 34.39 and 6.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fineotex Chemical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fineotex Chemical Ltd is ₹303.8 and ₹458.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fineotex Chemical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.35%, 3 Years at 35.45%, 1 Year at -5.63%, 6 Month at -13.36%, 3 Month at -17.48% and 1 Month at -4.66%.
