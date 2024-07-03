iifl-logo-icon 1
Fineotex Chemical Ltd Share Price

343.45
(0.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:09 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open343.45
  • Day's High343.45
  • 52 Wk High458.85
  • Prev. Close341.8
  • Day's Low343.45
  • 52 Wk Low 303.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.1
  • P/E34.39
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value48.36
  • EPS9.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,935.08
  • Div. Yield0.45
View All Historical Data
Fineotex Chemical Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

343.45

Prev. Close

341.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1.1

Day's High

343.45

Day's Low

343.45

52 Week's High

458.85

52 Week's Low

303.8

Book Value

48.36

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,935.08

P/E

34.39

EPS

9.94

Divi. Yield

0.45

Fineotex Chemical Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

1 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

Record Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Fineotex Chemical Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Fineotex Chemical Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:35 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.87%

Non-Promoter- 6.91%

Institutions: 6.91%

Non-Institutions: 30.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fineotex Chemical Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.15

22.15

22.15

22.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

335.99

247.44

199.61

158.96

Net Worth

358.14

269.59

221.76

181.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

250.07

129.47

128.85

90.06

yoy growth (%)

93.14

0.48

43.06

20.63

Raw materials

-151.6

-72.55

-75.73

-50.12

As % of sales

60.62

56.03

58.77

55.65

Employee costs

-11.49

-6.96

-6.92

-4.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

56.75

45

29.65

30.14

Depreciation

-2.25

-1.41

-1.11

-0.6

Tax paid

-12.77

-9.01

-6.25

-8.86

Working capital

41.82

33.68

14.99

13.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

93.14

0.48

43.06

20.63

Op profit growth

71.02

12.29

17.85

27.18

EBIT growth

26.37

51.35

-1.93

8.75

Net profit growth

22.2

233.94

-49.36

0.74

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

568.97

517

368.23

218.51

196.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

568.97

517

368.23

218.51

196.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.54

7.3

5.52

17.49

1.61

Fineotex Chemical Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fineotex Chemical Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Surendra Kumar Tibrewala

ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter

Sanjay S Tibrewala

Executive Director

Aarti Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Alok Dhanuka

Independent Director

Navin Mittal

Independent Director

Bindu Shah

Independent Director

Sunil Vasant Waghmare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fineotex Chemical Ltd

Summary

Fineotex Chemical Ltd manufactures over 400 speciality chemicals and enzymes to Textile, Garment, Construction, Leather, Agrochemicals, Adhesive and Water Treatment. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India, located at Mahape, Navi Mumbai and Malaysian Facility located at Bander Baru Bangi with combined production capacity of 22,000MT/p.a. The Company has a global presence across 33 counties and caters to well known companies in India and overseas. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Textile Chemicals, auxiliaries and specialty chemicals.The company has large number of products and offers an entire range of specialty chemicals used in Textiles & Garments Processing namely the Pre-treatment, Printing, Dyeing and Finishing Process. They also offer specialty performance chemicals to the Leather, Agrochemicals, Construction, Water Treatment, Wood, Sticker and Adhesive Industries etcThe company has the latest technology and is continually updated with in house R&D at their Mahape unit which comprises 2 laboratories. Their products have an established international market in countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Colombia, Singapore, etc. Also, their products are sold in Indian cities like Mumbai, Balotra Bhilwara, Delhi, Ludhiana, Tirupur, Karur, Erode, etc.Fineotex Chemical Ltd was incorporated on January 30, 2004 as a private limited company with the name Fineotex Chemical Pvt Ltd in the State of Maharashtra. The com
Company FAQs

What is the Fineotex Chemical Ltd share price today?

The Fineotex Chemical Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹343.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fineotex Chemical Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fineotex Chemical Ltd is ₹3935.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fineotex Chemical Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fineotex Chemical Ltd is 34.39 and 6.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fineotex Chemical Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fineotex Chemical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fineotex Chemical Ltd is ₹303.8 and ₹458.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fineotex Chemical Ltd?

Fineotex Chemical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.35%, 3 Years at 35.45%, 1 Year at -5.63%, 6 Month at -13.36%, 3 Month at -17.48% and 1 Month at -4.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fineotex Chemical Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fineotex Chemical Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.88 %
Institutions - 6.91 %
Public - 30.21 %

