Summary

Fineotex Chemical Ltd manufactures over 400 speciality chemicals and enzymes to Textile, Garment, Construction, Leather, Agrochemicals, Adhesive and Water Treatment. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India, located at Mahape, Navi Mumbai and Malaysian Facility located at Bander Baru Bangi with combined production capacity of 22,000MT/p.a. The Company has a global presence across 33 counties and caters to well known companies in India and overseas. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Textile Chemicals, auxiliaries and specialty chemicals.The company has large number of products and offers an entire range of specialty chemicals used in Textiles & Garments Processing namely the Pre-treatment, Printing, Dyeing and Finishing Process. They also offer specialty performance chemicals to the Leather, Agrochemicals, Construction, Water Treatment, Wood, Sticker and Adhesive Industries etcThe company has the latest technology and is continually updated with in house R&D at their Mahape unit which comprises 2 laboratories. Their products have an established international market in countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Colombia, Singapore, etc. Also, their products are sold in Indian cities like Mumbai, Balotra Bhilwara, Delhi, Ludhiana, Tirupur, Karur, Erode, etc.Fineotex Chemical Ltd was incorporated on January 30, 2004 as a private limited company with the name Fineotex Chemical Pvt Ltd in the State of Maharashtra. The com

Read More