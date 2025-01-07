iifl-logo-icon 1
Fineotex Chemical Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

328.55
(0.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:34:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

250.07

129.47

128.85

90.06

yoy growth (%)

93.14

0.48

43.06

20.63

Raw materials

-151.6

-72.55

-75.73

-50.12

As % of sales

60.62

56.03

58.77

55.65

Employee costs

-11.49

-6.96

-6.92

-4.62

As % of sales

4.59

5.37

5.37

5.13

Other costs

-33.59

-18.74

-18.39

-11.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.43

14.47

14.27

13.01

Operating profit

53.38

31.21

27.79

23.58

OPM

21.34

24.1

21.57

26.18

Depreciation

-2.25

-1.41

-1.11

-0.6

Interest expense

-0.51

-0.31

-0.28

-0.39

Other income

6.13

15.52

3.25

7.55

Profit before tax

56.75

45

29.65

30.14

Taxes

-12.77

-9.01

-6.25

-8.86

Tax rate

-22.51

-20.03

-21.09

-29.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

43.97

35.98

23.39

21.28

Exceptional items

0

0

-12.62

0

Net profit

43.97

35.98

10.77

21.28

yoy growth (%)

22.2

233.94

-49.36

0.74

NPM

17.58

27.79

8.36

23.62

