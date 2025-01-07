Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
250.07
129.47
128.85
90.06
yoy growth (%)
93.14
0.48
43.06
20.63
Raw materials
-151.6
-72.55
-75.73
-50.12
As % of sales
60.62
56.03
58.77
55.65
Employee costs
-11.49
-6.96
-6.92
-4.62
As % of sales
4.59
5.37
5.37
5.13
Other costs
-33.59
-18.74
-18.39
-11.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.43
14.47
14.27
13.01
Operating profit
53.38
31.21
27.79
23.58
OPM
21.34
24.1
21.57
26.18
Depreciation
-2.25
-1.41
-1.11
-0.6
Interest expense
-0.51
-0.31
-0.28
-0.39
Other income
6.13
15.52
3.25
7.55
Profit before tax
56.75
45
29.65
30.14
Taxes
-12.77
-9.01
-6.25
-8.86
Tax rate
-22.51
-20.03
-21.09
-29.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
43.97
35.98
23.39
21.28
Exceptional items
0
0
-12.62
0
Net profit
43.97
35.98
10.77
21.28
yoy growth (%)
22.2
233.94
-49.36
0.74
NPM
17.58
27.79
8.36
23.62
