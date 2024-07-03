Fineotex Chemical Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
415.95
379.31
246.84
143.49
152.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
415.95
379.31
246.84
143.49
152.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.39
5.22
5.28
14.58
2.36
Total Income
428.34
384.52
252.12
158.06
155.12
Total Expenditure
305.86
299.42
197.15
115.8
126.12
PBIDT
122.48
85.1
54.97
42.27
29
Interest
0.75
0.56
0.71
0.45
0.47
PBDT
121.74
84.54
54.26
41.82
28.53
Depreciation
4.17
3.12
1.63
1.07
0.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
26.2
17.33
10.43
6.87
6.56
Deferred Tax
0.81
0.54
2.3
1.28
0.69
Reported Profit After Tax
90.55
63.55
39.89
32.6
20.44
Minority Interest After NP
0.85
1.05
1.24
1.24
1.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
89.7
62.5
38.65
31.37
19.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
89.7
62.5
38.65
31.37
19.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.1
5.64
3.49
2.83
1.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.15
22.15
22.15
22.15
22.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.44
22.43
22.26
29.45
18.98
PBDTM(%)
29.26
22.28
21.98
29.14
18.67
PATM(%)
21.76
16.75
16.16
22.71
13.38
