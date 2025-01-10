Fineotex Chemical Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.15
22.15
22.15
22.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
335.99
247.44
199.61
158.96
Net Worth
358.14
269.59
221.76
181.11
Minority Interest
Debt
5.19
7.28
1.88
3.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.68
2.32
1.51
1.42
Total Liabilities
367.01
279.19
225.15
185.94
Fixed Assets
89.62
81.08
67.28
54.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
148.53
76.29
27.58
42.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0.41
0.47
0.76
Networking Capital
107.04
88.77
106.09
76.76
Inventories
37.4
37.35
48.48
21.74
Inventory Days
70.75
61.28
Sundry Debtors
108.71
73.12
75.15
57.92
Debtor Days
109.68
163.27
Other Current Assets
25.6
22.24
28.37
24.61
Sundry Creditors
-59.16
-39.44
-41.46
-23.84
Creditor Days
60.51
67.2
Other Current Liabilities
-5.5
-4.5
-4.45
-3.67
Cash
21.4
32.63
23.73
11.21
Total Assets
367.03
279.18
225.15
185.95
