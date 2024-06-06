|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|1 Jun 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|Raising of Fund through Issue of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants on Preferential basis to the Non-Promoter category of Investor
|EGM
|5 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|EGM 27/06/2024 Extra Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled to be held on Theursday, 27th June 2024. The company has fixed the June 21, 2024 as the Record date / cut-off date for the purpose of EGM to be held on June 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024) Second Corrigendum to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.06.2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on June 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)
|EGM
|16 Feb 2024
|9 Mar 2024
|Outcome of board meeting held on 16th February, 2024 - Preferential issue of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants Proceedings of EGM held on March 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.03.2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report of the Extra-ordinary general meeting held on 09th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.03.2024)
