iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fineotex Chemical Ltd EGM

336.15
(6.28%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Fineotex Chem CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM1 Jun 202427 Jul 2024
Raising of Fund through Issue of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants on Preferential basis to the Non-Promoter category of Investor
EGM5 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
EGM 27/06/2024 Extra Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled to be held on Theursday, 27th June 2024. The company has fixed the June 21, 2024 as the Record date / cut-off date for the purpose of EGM to be held on June 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024) Second Corrigendum to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.06.2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on June 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)
EGM16 Feb 20249 Mar 2024
Outcome of board meeting held on 16th February, 2024 - Preferential issue of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants Proceedings of EGM held on March 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.03.2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report of the Extra-ordinary general meeting held on 09th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.03.2024)

Fineotex Chem: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fineotex Chemical Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.