To

The members of Fineotex Chemical Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its Profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other

information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material

if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and

are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) . We have sought and obtained all the information and

explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) . In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law

have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) . The standalone financial statements dealt with by this

Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) . In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements

comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) . On the basis of the written representations received from

the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) . With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial

controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(g) . With respect to the other matters to be included in the

Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / payable by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of and not in excess of limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197 (16) which are required to be commented upon by us;

(h) . With respect to the other matters to be included in the

Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2023.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the

best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) As per the information and explanation given to us, to the best of our knowledge and belief, and audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. As stated in Note No 18(b) and 48 to the standalone financial statements

a) The final Dividend proposed in respect of the previous year but declared and paid by the company during the year under review, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the company only w.e.f. April 01, 2023, reporting under this clause is not applicable in respect of the year under review.

FOR ASL & CO.

Chartered Accountants

(Regn. No 101921 W)

(Shikha Jain) Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. : 136484 Date: May 20, 2023 UDIN: 23136484BGWWRE3626

ANNEXURE "A" REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2023.

On the basis of such checks as considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we state as under. Matters specified in clauses (i)(a)(B),(d),(e), (iii) (a) (B), (v),(viii),(ix),(x),(xi) (b)(c),(xii),(xv),(xvi),(xvii),(xviii),(xx),(xxi) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 do not apply to the Company. Accordingly no comments have been made on the matters not applicable to the company.

(i ) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full

particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment;

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us, property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at the reasonable intervals having regards to the size of the company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statement are held in the name of the company;

(ii) (a) As per the information and explanations given to us, the inventory except goods in transit, has been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of Inventory were noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records;

(b) As per information and explanations given to us, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, during the year under review, the company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs.500 Lakhs from bank on the basis of security of the current assets. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.;

(iii) According to information and explanations given to us, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, and based on examination of the books and records, during the year under review, the Company has not provided any guarantee and security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties; however during the year under review, the company has made investments in other companies and has also granted unsecured loans and advances in the nature of loans, to other companies ;

(a) According to information and explanations given to us, during the year under review the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, to any other entity,

(A) The aggregate amount given during the year Rs.644.80 Lakhs and balance outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date Rs.5.79 Lakhs with respect to such advances to a Subsidiary ;

(b) The Investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are, prima facie not predjucial to the companys interest;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the books and records, there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest for the loans and advances in the nature of loans given by the Company. As such we are unable to make specific comment on regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the books and records, since the loans and advances in the nature of loans are given by the company without any stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, we are unable to make any specific comment on the overdue outstanding as at year end ;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the books and records, as the loans and advances in the nature of loans are given by the company without any stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, we are unable to make any specific comment on any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties;

(f) As per information and explanations given to us, and based on examination of the books and records, the company has granted loan and advances in the nature of loan that are repayable on demand or without specifying terms or period of repayment and in respect of such loans granted to related party as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013, the details are given here under :

(Rs. Lakhs)

Other Then Related Parties Related Party Total Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on Demand or without specifying terms or period of repayment 5.79 5.79 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 0% 100% 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act and the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans or guarantee or security provided to the parties covered under Section 186;

(v) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended, prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete;

(vi) (a) As per the records of the Company and according to the

information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, to the extent applicable to it;

(b) According to the records of the Company and as per the information and explanations given to us there are no dues referred to in sub clause (a) of clause (vi) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute;

(vii) As per information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year under review;

(viii) According to the records of the Company and as per the information and explanations given to us, the transactions of the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Ind AS;

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us,,

the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company for the period under audit and issued till date ;

(x) On the basis financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisations of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying financial statements, our knowledge of board of directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our notice that causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. However, we state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

FOR ASL & CO.

Chartered Accountants

(Regn. No 101921 W)

(Shikha Jain) Partner Place: Mumbai Date: May 20, 2023 Membership No. : 136484

ANNEXURE "B" REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 (F) UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2023.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of Fineotex Chemical Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In Our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

FOR ASL & CO.

Chartered Accountants

(Regn. No 101921 W)