Fineotex Chemical Ltd Dividend

316.3
(6.23%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Fineotex Chem CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 20243 Sep 20243 Sep 20240.420Final
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 Further, in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.40/- per equity share (20% of face value of Rs. 2/- each) which amounts to Rs. 4,46,93,995.60/- (Rupees Four Crore Forty Six Lacs Ninety Three Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety Five Sixty Paise only) subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Dividend14 Feb 202426 Feb 202426 Feb 20241.260Interim
Declared an Interim Dividend of 6 0% i.e; Rs. 1 .20/- per equity s h are (face value Rs 2 each) aggregating to Rs.13.29 Crores. The record date will be February 26,2024 and the dividend will be paid on or before March 12,2024.

