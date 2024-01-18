Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 Further, in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.40/- per equity share (20% of face value of Rs. 2/- each) which amounts to Rs. 4,46,93,995.60/- (Rupees Four Crore Forty Six Lacs Ninety Three Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety Five Sixty Paise only) subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.