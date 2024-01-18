|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|0.4
|20
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 Further, in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.40/- per equity share (20% of face value of Rs. 2/- each) which amounts to Rs. 4,46,93,995.60/- (Rupees Four Crore Forty Six Lacs Ninety Three Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety Five Sixty Paise only) subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
|Dividend
|14 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|1.2
|60
|Interim
|Declared an Interim Dividend of 6 0% i.e; Rs. 1 .20/- per equity s h are (face value Rs 2 each) aggregating to Rs.13.29 Crores. The record date will be February 26,2024 and the dividend will be paid on or before March 12,2024.
