iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fineotex Chemical Ltd Board Meeting

297.75
(3.93%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Fineotex Chem CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 05/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Jun 202427 May 2024
FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising through Prereferntial Issue Raising of Fund through Issue of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants on Preferential basis to the Non-Promoter category of Investor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the period ended 31st march 2024 and Recommend Dividend. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 Update on the meeting of the board of directors of the company held on 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting16 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of fund by way of issuance of one or more instruments comprising of equity shares or convertible securities Outcome of board meeting held on 16th February, 2024 - Preferential issue of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Board has approved the Interim dividend in its meeting held on 14th FEBRUARY, 2024 Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th February, 2024 Record date for the payment of dividend is 26th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Fineotex Chem: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fineotex Chemical Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.