Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 05/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 27 May 2024

FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising through Prereferntial Issue Raising of Fund through Issue of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants on Preferential basis to the Non-Promoter category of Investor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the period ended 31st march 2024 and Recommend Dividend. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 Update on the meeting of the board of directors of the company held on 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024

FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of fund by way of issuance of one or more instruments comprising of equity shares or convertible securities Outcome of board meeting held on 16th February, 2024 - Preferential issue of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024