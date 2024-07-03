Fineotex Chemical Ltd Summary

Fineotex Chemical Ltd manufactures over 400 speciality chemicals and enzymes to Textile, Garment, Construction, Leather, Agrochemicals, Adhesive and Water Treatment. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India, located at Mahape, Navi Mumbai and Malaysian Facility located at Bander Baru Bangi with combined production capacity of 22,000MT/p.a. The Company has a global presence across 33 counties and caters to well known companies in India and overseas. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Textile Chemicals, auxiliaries and specialty chemicals.The company has large number of products and offers an entire range of specialty chemicals used in Textiles & Garments Processing namely the Pre-treatment, Printing, Dyeing and Finishing Process. They also offer specialty performance chemicals to the Leather, Agrochemicals, Construction, Water Treatment, Wood, Sticker and Adhesive Industries etcThe company has the latest technology and is continually updated with in house R&D at their Mahape unit which comprises 2 laboratories. Their products have an established international market in countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Colombia, Singapore, etc. Also, their products are sold in Indian cities like Mumbai, Balotra Bhilwara, Delhi, Ludhiana, Tirupur, Karur, Erode, etc.Fineotex Chemical Ltd was incorporated on January 30, 2004 as a private limited company with the name Fineotex Chemical Pvt Ltd in the State of Maharashtra. The company was promoted by Tibrewala family. In April 1, 2007, the company acquired the business of Fineotex Chemical Industries by executing the Deed of Assignment for a lump sum cash consideration of Rs 3 crore.In October 19, 2007, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Fineotex Chemical Ltd. During the year, the company received ISO 9001:2000 from JAS-ANZ Certification.During the same year , the business of Fineotex Chemical Industries was acquired by the company.In 2011, the company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Malaysia to carry on the business in that region. In 2014, the company issued Bonus Shares to its existing shareholders on 1:1 basis as decided by the Board at their meeting dated 15/12/2014 and allotted the said Bonus Shares on 14/02/2015.In 2015, the company was recognized as Star Export House by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. During 2021, the Company launched its new brownfield facility at Ambernath, Maharashtra and resultant the production facilities went on steam effective from 9th November, 2021. It made arrangement with Eurodye CTC, Belgium to commercialize speciality chemicals for pre-treatment and dyeing processes, for providing performance enhancing solutions for its customers. The Companys strategic collaboration with HealthGuard, Australia has resulted in development of cutting-edge solutions. The Company being the exclusive channel partner for the entire range of products, has been able to capture the global market, across several industries like textile, detergent, leather, and allied industries. It diversified into Cleaning and Hygiene and Drilling Specialties while continuing to focus on the core Specialty Chemicals & Solutions business.