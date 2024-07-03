Summary

AksharChem (India) Ltd. (Formerly Known as Audichem (India) Ltd.) was promoted by Mrs. Paru M. Jaykrishna in 1989. The Company is headquartered in the chemical belt of Mehsana (Gujarat) with a total manufacturing capacity of 23,400 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA). Presently, the Company is in the field of inorganic chemicals (Precipitated Silica) for tyre and rubber manufacturers.The Company is one of the leading chemicals manufacturing company based in India with a focus on exports to over 20 countries. Our product offerings fall into two categories organic chemicals and inorganic chemicals, which further diversified into Vinyl Sulphone, H Acid, CPC Green in organic chemicals and Precipitated Silica in inorganic chemicals. Out of which organic chemicals have multiple applications in textile, inks, plastics and paints industries and inorganic chemicals have applications in tyre, rubber, agrochemical and animal feed industries.During the year 2014-15, the Court approved Scheme of Arrangement through demerger and transfer of CPC Green Division of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited to the Company and consequential restructure of the Share Capital of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited dated November 29, 2014, which became effective from December 2, 2014. Consequent upon the Scheme, all the assets and liabilities of CPC Green Division of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited were transferred to the Company on the Appointed date i.e. April 1, 2014. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of deme

