SectorChemicals
Open₹308.2
Prev. Close₹306.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.23
Day's High₹311.35
Day's Low₹300
52 Week's High₹374.95
52 Week's Low₹240.3
Book Value₹325.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)242.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.03
8.03
8.03
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
251.15
270.33
271.69
270.52
Net Worth
259.18
278.36
279.72
278.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
246.48
260.14
264.25
248.27
yoy growth (%)
-5.25
-1.55
6.43
32.26
Raw materials
-142.17
-148.85
-160.27
-115.12
As % of sales
57.68
57.22
60.64
46.36
Employee costs
-10.84
-10.4
-8.31
-7.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.3
19.1
42.64
78.82
Depreciation
-7.04
-6.72
-4.6
-4.68
Tax paid
-4.79
-3.38
-12.03
-25.91
Working capital
-20.1
43.32
-5.28
10.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.25
-1.55
6.43
32.26
Op profit growth
-7.66
-37.86
-46.21
140.45
EBIT growth
-11.03
-54.19
-46.07
179.57
Net profit growth
-20.49
-48.64
-42.14
218.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
187.71
199.82
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
187.71
199.82
Other Operating Income
0.13
0.31
Other Income
1.17
3.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director & CEO
Munjal M Jaykrishna
Independent Director
Jigar Mukesh Patel
Independent Director
Maitri Kirankumar Mehta
Executive Director
Ashok Dolatsinh Barot
Chairperson & M D
Paru M Jaykrishna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mehul C. Naliyadhara
Independent Director
Nirav K Shah
Independent Director
Sameer Surendranarayan Sinha
Independent Director
KEYUR DHANVANTLAL GANDHI
Whole-time Director
Sachin Munjal Jaykrishna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
AksharChem (India) Ltd. (Formerly Known as Audichem (India) Ltd.) was promoted by Mrs. Paru M. Jaykrishna in 1989. The Company is headquartered in the chemical belt of Mehsana (Gujarat) with a total manufacturing capacity of 23,400 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA). Presently, the Company is in the field of inorganic chemicals (Precipitated Silica) for tyre and rubber manufacturers.The Company is one of the leading chemicals manufacturing company based in India with a focus on exports to over 20 countries. Our product offerings fall into two categories organic chemicals and inorganic chemicals, which further diversified into Vinyl Sulphone, H Acid, CPC Green in organic chemicals and Precipitated Silica in inorganic chemicals. Out of which organic chemicals have multiple applications in textile, inks, plastics and paints industries and inorganic chemicals have applications in tyre, rubber, agrochemical and animal feed industries.During the year 2014-15, the Court approved Scheme of Arrangement through demerger and transfer of CPC Green Division of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited to the Company and consequential restructure of the Share Capital of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited dated November 29, 2014, which became effective from December 2, 2014. Consequent upon the Scheme, all the assets and liabilities of CPC Green Division of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited were transferred to the Company on the Appointed date i.e. April 1, 2014. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of deme
Read More
The AksharChem India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹301.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AksharChem India Ltd is ₹242.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AksharChem India Ltd is 0 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AksharChem India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AksharChem India Ltd is ₹240.3 and ₹374.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AksharChem India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.40%, 3 Years at -12.77%, 1 Year at 10.83%, 6 Month at -5.59%, 3 Month at -0.97% and 1 Month at -0.78%.
