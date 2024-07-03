iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AksharChem (India) Ltd Share Price

301.45
(-1.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open308.2
  • Day's High311.35
  • 52 Wk High374.95
  • Prev. Close306.6
  • Day's Low300
  • 52 Wk Low 240.3
  • Turnover (lac)12.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value325.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)242.16
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

AksharChem (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

308.2

Prev. Close

306.6

Turnover(Lac.)

12.23

Day's High

311.35

Day's Low

300

52 Week's High

374.95

52 Week's Low

240.3

Book Value

325.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

242.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.16

AksharChem (India) Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

AksharChem (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

AksharChem (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.69%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 37.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

AksharChem (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.03

8.03

8.03

8.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

251.15

270.33

271.69

270.52

Net Worth

259.18

278.36

279.72

278.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

246.48

260.14

264.25

248.27

yoy growth (%)

-5.25

-1.55

6.43

32.26

Raw materials

-142.17

-148.85

-160.27

-115.12

As % of sales

57.68

57.22

60.64

46.36

Employee costs

-10.84

-10.4

-8.31

-7.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.3

19.1

42.64

78.82

Depreciation

-7.04

-6.72

-4.6

-4.68

Tax paid

-4.79

-3.38

-12.03

-25.91

Working capital

-20.1

43.32

-5.28

10.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.25

-1.55

6.43

32.26

Op profit growth

-7.66

-37.86

-46.21

140.45

EBIT growth

-11.03

-54.19

-46.07

179.57

Net profit growth

-20.49

-48.64

-42.14

218.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

187.71

199.82

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

187.71

199.82

Other Operating Income

0.13

0.31

Other Income

1.17

3.15

View Annually Results

AksharChem (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AksharChem (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director & CEO

Munjal M Jaykrishna

Independent Director

Jigar Mukesh Patel

Independent Director

Maitri Kirankumar Mehta

Executive Director

Ashok Dolatsinh Barot

Chairperson & M D

Paru M Jaykrishna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mehul C. Naliyadhara

Independent Director

Nirav K Shah

Independent Director

Sameer Surendranarayan Sinha

Independent Director

KEYUR DHANVANTLAL GANDHI

Whole-time Director

Sachin Munjal Jaykrishna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AksharChem (India) Ltd

Summary

AksharChem (India) Ltd. (Formerly Known as Audichem (India) Ltd.) was promoted by Mrs. Paru M. Jaykrishna in 1989. The Company is headquartered in the chemical belt of Mehsana (Gujarat) with a total manufacturing capacity of 23,400 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA). Presently, the Company is in the field of inorganic chemicals (Precipitated Silica) for tyre and rubber manufacturers.The Company is one of the leading chemicals manufacturing company based in India with a focus on exports to over 20 countries. Our product offerings fall into two categories organic chemicals and inorganic chemicals, which further diversified into Vinyl Sulphone, H Acid, CPC Green in organic chemicals and Precipitated Silica in inorganic chemicals. Out of which organic chemicals have multiple applications in textile, inks, plastics and paints industries and inorganic chemicals have applications in tyre, rubber, agrochemical and animal feed industries.During the year 2014-15, the Court approved Scheme of Arrangement through demerger and transfer of CPC Green Division of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited to the Company and consequential restructure of the Share Capital of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited dated November 29, 2014, which became effective from December 2, 2014. Consequent upon the Scheme, all the assets and liabilities of CPC Green Division of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited were transferred to the Company on the Appointed date i.e. April 1, 2014. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of deme
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the AksharChem India Ltd share price today?

The AksharChem India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹301.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of AksharChem India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AksharChem India Ltd is ₹242.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AksharChem India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AksharChem India Ltd is 0 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AksharChem India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AksharChem India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AksharChem India Ltd is ₹240.3 and ₹374.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AksharChem India Ltd?

AksharChem India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.40%, 3 Years at -12.77%, 1 Year at 10.83%, 6 Month at -5.59%, 3 Month at -0.97% and 1 Month at -0.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AksharChem India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AksharChem India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.70 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 37.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR AksharChem (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.