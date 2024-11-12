|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|AKSHARCHEM (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|AKSHARCHEM (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. AksharChem (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|AKSHARCHEM (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 2023.-24 and other business if any. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29th May, 2024, inter alia recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.50 (5%) per equity share of the company for the financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|AKSHARCHEM (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Aksharchem (India) Limited has informed the exchange about the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Aksharchem (India) Limited has informed the exchange about the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.01.2024 Aksharchem (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Appointment of Mr. Mehul C. Naliyadhara as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effective from 30th January, 2024. Aksharchem (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about the Change in Management of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
