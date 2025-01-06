AksharChem (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.3
19.1
42.64
78.82
Depreciation
-7.04
-6.72
-4.6
-4.68
Tax paid
-4.79
-3.38
-12.03
-25.91
Working capital
-20.1
43.32
-5.28
10.89
Other operating items
Operating
-14.64
52.31
20.73
59.12
Capital expenditure
107.49
54.22
25.92
9.89
Free cash flow
92.84
106.53
46.65
69.01
Equity raised
515.12
473.77
335.74
160.41
Investing
-0.84
-76.04
26.06
28.57
Financing
2.03
12.76
-25.86
0.84
Dividends paid
0
2.87
2.87
2.56
Net in cash
609.16
519.9
385.47
261.39
