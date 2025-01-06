iifl-logo-icon 1
AksharChem (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

299.45
(-2.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR AksharChem (India) Ltd

AksharChem (I) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.3

19.1

42.64

78.82

Depreciation

-7.04

-6.72

-4.6

-4.68

Tax paid

-4.79

-3.38

-12.03

-25.91

Working capital

-20.1

43.32

-5.28

10.89

Other operating items

Operating

-14.64

52.31

20.73

59.12

Capital expenditure

107.49

54.22

25.92

9.89

Free cash flow

92.84

106.53

46.65

69.01

Equity raised

515.12

473.77

335.74

160.41

Investing

-0.84

-76.04

26.06

28.57

Financing

2.03

12.76

-25.86

0.84

Dividends paid

0

2.87

2.87

2.56

Net in cash

609.16

519.9

385.47

261.39

