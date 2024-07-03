AksharChem (India) Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
Gross Sales
98.01
89.7
96.11
103.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
98.01
89.7
96.11
103.71
Other Operating Income
0.09
0.04
0.12
0.19
Other Income
0.27
0.9
0.8
2.35
Total Income
98.37
90.63
97.03
106.25
Total Expenditure
80.25
75.23
85.1
87.51
PBIDT
18.12
15.4
11.93
18.74
Interest
1.68
1.67
1.61
1.64
PBDT
16.44
13.73
10.32
17.1
Depreciation
2.14
2.1
1.96
1.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.21
4.09
3.35
4.16
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
9.1
7.54
5.01
10.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.1
7.54
5.01
10.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.1
7.54
5.01
10.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.44
10.31
6.85
22.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.31
7.31
7.31
4.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
21,93,684
21,92,193
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
30
30
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
51,19,216
51,19,216
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
70
70
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.48
17.16
12.41
18.06
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
9.28
8.4
5.21
10.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.