AksharChem (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.03
8.03
8.03
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
251.15
270.33
271.69
270.52
Net Worth
259.18
278.36
279.72
278.72
Minority Interest
Debt
51.82
24.63
50.27
14.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.23
18.15
19.54
16.26
Total Liabilities
332.23
321.14
349.53
309.77
Fixed Assets
245.91
242.87
247.23
234.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.84
0
Networking Capital
83.73
76.53
98.46
71.6
Inventories
64.86
59.34
72.48
57.96
Inventory Days
85.82
Sundry Debtors
47.34
36.16
52.93
28.19
Debtor Days
41.74
Other Current Assets
19.79
25.14
31.33
31.17
Sundry Creditors
-43.52
-38.31
-50.13
-37.95
Creditor Days
56.19
Other Current Liabilities
-4.74
-5.8
-8.15
-7.76
Cash
2.6
1.74
2
3.1
Total Assets
332.24
321.14
349.53
309.77
